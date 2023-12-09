NFL Week 14: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Falcons set to swoop in for the win

Where to watch

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Sky Sports Main Event & NFL, 1.20am tonight

Best bets for NFL Week 14

LA Rams +7.5

2pts 10-11 general

Kansas City Chiefs -1

2pts 10-11 bet365

Philadelphia Eagles +3.5

1pt 10-11 general

Atlanta Falcons

2pts 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

New Orleans Saints -5

1pt 10-11 general

Under 32.5 points in Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

2pts 10-11 general

G Wilson over 4.5 receptions in Houston Texas at New York Jets

2pts 20-23 bet365

NFL Week 14 acca predictions

New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons

Price guide 5-1

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

This week's NFL TV game predictions

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens predictions

Baltimore are targeting the number-one seeding in the AFC but the Ravens could be pushed all the way by a Rams team fighting for a wildcard spot in Sunday's first televised encounter.

The Ravens have been largely dominant at M&T Bank Stadium this season, but their superiority hasn’t been as pronounced in recent weeks and the loss of tight end Mark Andrews has clearly had an impact.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, pitch up in Baltimore following three successive wins and their offence is purring right now, posting 73 points across their last two games.

The return of running back Kyren Williams has ignited the Rams’ ground game, and given the Ravens allow the fewest yards per pass attempt in the league, Williams will be key if Sean McVay’s side are to keep things close.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has also been on fire, putting up seven passing touchdowns in his last two games, and he has a reliable set of receiving options, including Cooper Kupp.

The Rams dominated Cleveland last week and they could maintain their strong late bid for a post-season berth.

Best bet for Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

LA Rams +7.5

2pts 10-11 general

Verdict by Andrew Wilsher

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

The Buffalo Bills' disappointing season hit perhaps its biggest low in Week 12, when they failed to beat Philadelphia despite boasting a commanding 200-plus yard disparity throughout much of the contest.

Still, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offence have looked better in their last two matches, posting 32 points against the Jets and 34 against the Eagles, and Allen has played much improved, too, although he still managed to throw an interception in each of those games.

With the playoffs coming into view, Buffalo are 11th in the AFC and their schedule doesn’t get any easier either.

The Bills conclude their season against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots and Dolphins, which makes their meeting with Kansas City this week a must-win encounter.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, the Chiefs are also desperate to win. The Super Bowl champions were stunned by Green Bay last week, and it was unfamiliar territory for Patrick Mahomes and co in more ways than one on the frozen tundra of Wisconsin.

The Chiefs will be highly motivated to hit back and not just because last week's defeat saw them usurped as the number one seed in the AFC.

Kansas City lost at home to the Bills last season when Allen was hell-bent on payback following his team’s overtime loss to the Chiefs in the 2021-2022 playoffs. Now it’s Mahomes and the Chiefs who are out for revenge.

While Buffalo's offence is improving, don't expect them to waltz into Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Chiefs for the second season in succession.

Backing the hosts to give up a modest handicap is advised.

Best bet for Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs -1

2pts 20-21 bet365

Verdict by Chris Farley

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys predictions

It’s been a brutal stretch for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have had to face the Cowboys, the Chiefs, the Bills, the 49ers and next take on Dallas again in a crucial contest in a battle for the NFC's number one seed.

That exacting schedule appeared to catch up with the Eagles against the 49ers last week in a game they always seemed destined to lose. The revenge angle helped San Francisco, as did the fact that the Eagles' defence faced 90 snaps against the Bills in Week 12 – and it showed.

However, Philly are hoping to have star tight end and safety valve Dallas Goedert available this week. His absence with an arm injury has been keenly felt, despite Philadelphia winning most of their recent matches. He should give Jalen Hurts a welcome option he has lacked of late.

The Cowboys have looked like world-beaters recently, but that has a lot to do with their schedule. They’ve completed wide-margin wins over the Commanders, Panthers and Giants, but Geno Smith almost led the Seahawks to a huge upset in last Thursday's 41-35 thriller so Dallas may not be as strong as their results suggest.

This could be the game in which quarterback Dak Prescott marks himself out as a genuine MVP candidate, but it looks likelier that the Eagles will bounce back and keep this within a field goal.

Best bet for Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles +3.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Tom Hill's Week 14 best bets

Best money line pick

Atlanta Falcons

2pts 17-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Two NFC South rivals meet at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Atlanta as the Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are only one win behind their hosts so everything is up for grabs.

Atlanta look to have settled down of late, winning successive games, while the Bucs beat Carolina last weekend, although that is nothing to brag about.

The Bucs beat the Panthers by just three points and they have not travelled well this season, losing four of their six games on the road.

Tampa's defence has allowed the fourth-most passing yards this season and that should take the pressure off Falcons QB Desmond Ridder.

Best handicap bet

New Orleans Saints -5

1pt 10-11 general

Backing a team following three successive defeats takes a bit of faith, but the New Orleans Saints are playing the woeful Carolina Panthers this weekend.

The Saints were narrowly beaten by Detroit last week and they are 5-7 for the season, meaning a playoff spot is not entirely out of the question.

Carolina's record of 1-11 is the worst in the NFL and they have lost all seven of their games on the road.

The Saints could be without quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday, but in back-up Jameis Winston they have a solid replacement.

New Orleans have a golden opportunity to snap their losing streak and they should be able to win by at least a touchdown.

Best points bet

Under 32.5 points in Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

2pts 10-11 general

Jacksonville travel to Cleveland at the worst possible moment with both teams hunting a playoff berth.

The Jags suffered a blow in their playoff quest as they were beaten 34-31 by Cincinnati last week, and they are sweating over the fitness of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who suffered an ankle injury in that costly overtime defeat.

If Lawrence does manage to soldier on, he will be up against one of the best defences in the NFL this week. The Browns are not known for their scoring prowess, though, and they have scored fewer than 20 points in three consecutive matches.

This game may go down to the wire, but it should be a low-scoring affair due to both teams' current injury problems.

Best props bet

G Wilson over 4.5 receptions in Houston Texas at New York Jets

2pts 20-23 bet365

The Jets are turning to Zach Wilson for a third time this season as they attempt to arrest their alarming slump.

Robert Saleh's side have lost five in a row to see their playoff hopes fade away, and he has urged his quarterback to "let it rip" against the Texans this week.

Wilson has watched on as Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have both missed easy throws to ace receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson is by far the Jets' best option through the air, and when they bring him into the game, things usually happen.

Wilson has caught five or more passes in eight of the Jets' 12 games and they will again lean on him to try and end their struggles.

