NFL Week 12: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Chargers can hang tough

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am Sunday night

Best bets for NFL Week Twelve

Over 47 points in Jacksonville at Houston

1pt 5-6 Coral , Ladbrokes



Buffalo Bills +3

1pt Evs Betfair , Paddy Power



​LA Chargers +3.5

1pt 10-11 general

New York Giants

1pt 8-5 Hills

Tennessee Titans -3.5

2pts 10-11 general

Under 36 points in Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

2pts 10-11 general

Jaylen Warren over 47.5 rushing yards

3pts 5-6 bet365

NFL Week Twelve acca predictions

Tennessee Titans

New York Giants +3.5

Pittsburgh Steelers

Under 36 points in Browns v Broncos

Price guide 9-1

NFL Week 12 TV game predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars make the trip to Houston to take on the Texans in a high-stakes AFC South showdown in Sunday's first televised NFL action.

The Jags currently lead the division with a 7-3 record, but the Texans are breathing down their necks at 6-4 thanks to the excellence of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

Stroud currently boasts 17 touchdown passes to just five interceptions this season and, despite this being his first year in the big time, he is already being touted as a potential MVP.

As a result, the Texans have been involved in a number of high-scoring clashes and another could be on the cards against the Jags.

The Texans average 8.3 passing yards per attempt, which ranks third in the league, and they should be able to cause plenty of problems for a Jacksonville defence who have allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL.

Jacksonville are also a potent offensive force. They put 34 points on Tennessee last week and have the tools to take advantage of a Texans defence who have themselves given up the eighth-most passing yards per attempt in the league.

A total points line of 47 looks highly likely to be exceeded.

Best bet for Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Over 47 points in Jacksonville at Houston

1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes



Verdict by Andrew Wilsher

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles predictions

Lincoln Financial Field is the scene for arguably the game of the day as the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles look to continue their march towards the NFL playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles’ confidence will be sky-high after they avenged last season’s Super Bowl defeat to Kansas City on Monday, but they will have invested so much energy into beating the Chiefs and that could open the door for the Bills to at least keep this one close.

At 6-5, the Bills have been heavily criticised for their lacklustre performances this season, with quarterback Josh Allen having thrown 12 interceptions.

However, Buffalo are still an offensive juggernaut, having thrown the second-most touchdown passes in the league and ranking inside the top ten for passing yards per attempt and rushing yards per carry.

The Bills dominated the New York Jets in a 32-6 win a week ago, and despite their troubles they still possess a roster capable of beating anyone in the league.

As good as the Eagles have been, they have been pushed to their limit in their last three games against the Commanders, Cowboys and Chiefs, and there is a chance that they are being overrated by the oddsmakers.

A Buffalo resurgence may not be too far away and they could keep the Eagles within a field goal.

Best bet for Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills +3

1pt Evs Betfair, Paddy Power



Verdict by Andrew Wilsher

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers predictions

Part of the skill in betting on the NFL is knowing when to back underperforming teams against the better ones – and the Los Angeles Chargers could be a case in point when they host Baltimore in Sunday's late-night contest.

The Ravens are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the league – their DVOA (defence-adjusted value over average) numbers, which measure a team's success based on the down-and-distance of each play during the season, suggest just that.

However, offensively, at least, those numbers were recorded with the now-injured Mark Andrews at tight end. He is so important to the Ravens' offence and they have no obvious replacement.

It can be argued that Baltimore were going to lose to Cincinnati last week before Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, and they now face a Chargers team whose playoff ambitions are on the line.

The Ravens should feel good about their chances of winning the AFC North given that the Bengals and Cleveland have both lost their starting quarterbacks for the remainder of the season, but that could lead to a let-up in intensity in Los Angeles.

Most of the Chargers' defensive issues have come against the pass – Baltimore do most of their damage on the ground – and while quarterback Lamar Jackson has played well this season, he will be without his favourite aerial target Andrews.

The Chargers may still fall short but Justin Herbert should be able to keep them within a field goal.

Best bet for Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

​LA Chargers +3.5

1pt 10-11 general



Verdict by John Martin

Thomas Hill's Week 12 best bets

Best money line pick

New York Giants

1pt 8-5 Hills

Make no bones about it, the New York Giants and New England Patriots are poor sides. However, the chance to back the Giants at odds-against on home soil against the hapless Pats is too good an opportunity to pass up.



The Patriots return from a bye week following three consecutive defeats while the Giants showed some resilience to beat the Washington Commanders 31-19 a week ago.



The Commanders defeated New England 20-17 earlier this month, and the Giants need to try to repay their fans with a strong display at home, having won just one of four games in front of their own fans this season.

Best handicap bet

Tennessee Titans -3.5

2pts 10-11 general

The Carolina Panthers are 0-5 on the road this season, and 1-9 overall, which suggests they will struggle on their trip to Tennessee.



The Titans' three wins this term have all come at home, and they will lean on Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins to cover a modest handicap.

Best points bet

Under 36 points in Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

2pts 10-11 general

This game could be all about defence, even though Cleveland have won three on the spin and Denver are seeking a fifth victory in succession.



Cleveland's defence have held opposition QBs to a rating of 71.6, which is the lowest in the league, while their record against wide receivers is the third-best in the NFL.



That should force Denver to run the ball more on Sunday, but the Broncos have scored only one rushing touchdown all season so the Browns shouldn't have too much to worry about in that regard.



Cleveland's pass attack, meanwhile, will be led by youngster Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who averaged under four yards per attempt against the Steelers last week, so that may curtail their points-scoring potential.



Both teams have relied heavily on their defence to boost their playoff chances and this week should be no different.

Best prop bet

Jaylen Warren over 47.5 rushing yards

3pts 5-6 bet365

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren caught the eye once again last week, rushing for 129 yards and scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.



Warren is currently enjoying his best spell of the season, rushing for a total of 318 yards in the last three weeks.



The Bengals have been poor against the run all season, conceding 4.6 yards per carry to running backs, and only one team have allowed more to the position.



With the Steelers firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada earlier this week, Pittsburgh will lean heavily on Warren to try and record a vital win.

