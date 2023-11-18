NFL Week 11: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Lions to strengthen their grip on NFC North

Where to watch

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Sky Sports NFL, 6pm Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm Sunday

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Sky Sports NFL, 1.20am Sunday night

Best bets for NFL Week Eleven

Cleveland Browns -1

2pts 10-11 general

Over 41.5 points in Tampa Bay v San Francisco 49ers

1pt 10-11 general

Denver Broncos -2.5

2pts 10-11 general

Seattle Seahawks

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Detroit Lions -7

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Under 42 points - Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

1pt 10-11 general

Breece Hall Over 86.5 rushing and receiving yards

2pt 20-23 bet365

NFL Week Eleven acca predictions

Houston Texans

Detroit Lions -7.5

Buffalo Bills -7

Los Angeles Chargers

Price guide 7-1

NFL Week Eleven TV game predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns predictions

This AFC North battle between two sides with 6-3 records could turn out to be the game of the weekend in the NFL.



Neither side will want to lose, especially after Baltimore beat Cincinnati on Thursday night to further strengthen their grip on top spot in the division.

The Steelers' offence has been poor all season but they continue to find a way to win under coach Mike Tomlin.

Cleveland showcased their will to win against Baltimore last week, grinding out a two-point victory, but it came at a cost as Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.



Despite losing Watson, Cleveland's dressing room will be full of confidence after their shock win over the Ravens. With Myles Garrett leading their defence, the Browns will feel they can compete with anyone in the league.

They will need to dig deep to get past the Steelers but the Browns return to Cleveland with a eminently winnable run-in and the fate of their success in the AFC North in their own hands.



Pittsburgh have won four of their last five matches but look up against it in Cleveland.

Cleveland were beaten in Pittsburgh earlier in the season but the Browns can send a message to the rest of the league with a big performance on home soil.

Best bet for Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns +1.5

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes



Verdict by Chris Farley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers predictions

Two teams who snapped losing runs last weekend clash at the Levi's Stadium on Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Santa Clara, California.



Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has caught the eye in the last two weeks, averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. And in his previous three appearances he has registered six touchdowns and only one interception.

Given his current form, Mayfield will fancy his chances of exposing a 49ers defence that hasn't been as good as expected.



San Francisco added Chase Young to their ranks at the trade deadline but they are still lacking depth in their secondary, a shortcoming both Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins have exploited in recent weeks.



Thankfully for the 49ers, Brock Purdy had their offence purring again in last weekend's 34-3 success over the Jacksonville Jaguars. And Purdy should be able to expose a Bucs defence that conceded 39 points against Houston and gave up 24 points to Buffalo recently.



This should be an entertaining affair that can give neutrals plenty to shout about.

Best bet for Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Over 41.5 points

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by Andrew Ortenberg

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos predictions

The rise to prominence of Minnesota quarterback Josh Dobbs has been arguably the best storyline of the 2023 NFL season – and the Vikings will hope he can pen another thrilling chapter when they head to Denver.



Dobbs has just got on with things since he was traded to the Vikings by the Arizona Cardinals at the end of October, and he has helped them pick up successive victories.



The Vikings and Dobbs are riding the wave together after Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury but they may be brought back down to earth by an improving Broncos side this week.

Minnesota have won five games on the spin but Denver are looking for their fourth win in succession. Sean Payton's team are now playing disciplined and efficient football, and it could get them into the wildcard discussion.



Both teams have turned their seasons around to give their fans hope, but the Broncos have made the more eyecatching improvements with the same roster.

Dobbs' bubble is going to burst at some stage and the Broncos could put the league on notice with a narrow win.

Best bet for Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos -2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Verdict by John Martin

Thomas Hill's Week Eleven best bets

Best money line pick

Seattle Seahawks

1pt 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

There should be little to separate Seattle and the LA Rams at the SoFi Stadium, but the Seahawks looked back to their best on offence last week which could be decisive.



Seattle's 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders will have done wonders for their confidence and there is a possibility that the Rams could be rusty coming off a bye week.



Sean McVay's team will welcome back quarterback Matthew Stafford from injury on Sunday, but LA have lost three games on the spin.

It should be close but the Seahawks are fancied to edge it.

Best handicap bet

Detroit Lions -7

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Detroit return to Ford Field for their clash with the Chicago Bears, and Dan Campbell's Lions should have no problems chalking up another win.



Detroit are 3-1 at home and 7-2 for the season, whereas the Bears are 1-4 on the road.

Chicago should have Justin Fields back calling the shots, but the Lions have outclassed better teams than the Bears this season and should be able to win by at least eight points.

Best points bet

Under 42 points in Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

1pt 10-11 general

The Carolina Panthers could well be picking first in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row as they prepare to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town this weekend.



Dallas should be able to carve through the Panthers from the off, although they will be thinking long term.

The Cowboys have been able to start fast most weeks but if they build up a comfortable lead, they may pull their stars ahead of bigger challenges to come.



Dallas are 2-3 on the road, proving they are far from the best travellers, so going low on points looks the way to go.

Best prop bet

Breece Hall over 86.5 rushing and receiving yards

2pts 20-23 Bet365

When the New York Jets hosted the Buffalo Bills in Week One, Breece Hall was on a pitch count as he continued to find his feet after an ACL injury.

He still managed to run for 127 yards, and while he has run for over 100 yards only once since, Sunday's game looks tailor-made for the Jets ace.

Hall is a consistent receiving back and the Jets will look to get him into space and use his electric speed to try and get a much-needed win.

