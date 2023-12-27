New York Jets at Cleveland Browns betting tips and NFL predictions: Browns can clinch playoff place

Where to watch New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Cleveland Browns -7

1pt 10-11 general

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns predictions

The Cleveland Browns have defied a slew of injuries to get to the brink of making the NFL playoffs this season and they can get over the line by beating the New York Jets at home on Thursday night.

The Browns have won their last three games with Joe Flacco at quarterback. The veteran won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens a decade ago but was out of work when the Browns called on him to become their fourth starting QB of the season last month. At 10-5, they have probably already done enough to earn a wild-card spot as defeats for a number of AFC contenders on Sunday would be good enough to get the Browns in, even if they are upset by the Jets.

Flacco has established a great connection with wide receiver Amari Cooper, who had a team-record 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-22 road win over the Houston Texans. The Browns led that game 36-7 early in the fourth quarter and took the opportunity to rest their starters with this contest coming up just four days later. Kevin Stefanski's team are 7-1 at home this season and their defence, led by Myles Garrett, represents a huge test for the struggling Jets offence to overcome.

The Jets (6-9) were officially eliminated from playoff contention by their 30-0 loss to the Dolphins in Week 15, but they at least showed a little fight to win a poor-quality contest against the Commanders last week, although they let slip a 20-point lead before coming back to win 30-28. They have lost their last three road games by a combined score of 78-18 and will again be starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback with Zach Wilson (concussion) not cleared to play.

The Browns should not show any complacency if they are winning this game late on, as last year they suffered a sensational meltdown in this fixture and lost 31-30 having gone 30-17 up with less than two minutes left. Flacco was the Jets' quarterback for that game and he should be on the winning side again, but this time in a different uniform.

The lowdown

Venue Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Surface Grass

Weather Cloudy, 3C

Vegas line Cleveland Browns -7

Points line 35.5

