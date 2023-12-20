New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams betting tips and NFL predictions: Red-hot Rams to go in again

Where to watch New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

LA Rams -4

1pt 10-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams predictions

Back-to-back wins have seen the New Orleans Saints tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South standings but their playoff ambitions could suffer a blow when they visit the Los Angeles Rams.

There’s a lot on the line for both teams in this one with the Rams also in the hunt for a playoff place following a run of four victories from their last five games.

Their offence has been humming since their Week Ten bye and they’ve scored 28 or more points in four straight outings.

The Saints defence is formidable but cornerback Marshon Lattimore is likely to be absent so the Rams should find a way to exploit their opponents' secondary with either Cooper Kupp or Puka Nucua.

LA's offence is also different when Kyren Williams is fit with the star running back rushing for an average of 131 yards in his last five appearances.

New Orleans could have wide receiver Chris Olave back from injury but it’s hard to trust his availability, while his fellow wideout Michael Thomas and top offensive lineman Ryan Ramcyzk are also serious doubts.

With the Saints banged up and the Rams in such hot form, it makes sense to back the hosts giving up a four-point start on the handicap.

The lowdown

Venue SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Surface Artificial

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line New Orleans +4.5

Points line 46.5

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.