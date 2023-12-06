New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers betting tips and NFL predictions: Dour battle in store on Thursday night

Where to watch New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Thursday's NFL game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers has the lowest total points line of the season and it's not hard to see why.

Both teams are struggling to score points and have issues at the quarterback position, and they both have defences who are far more efficient than their offences.

Both teams will be led by back-up quarterbacks, with Bailey Zappe getting his second start for the Patriots after Mac Jones was benched, while Mitch Trubisky will lead the Steelers after Kenny Pickett sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Zappe's first start against the Chargers was hardly a success as the Patriots failed to score a single point in a 6-0 loss. Trubisky replaced Pickett late in the first half against the Cardinals and managed one touchdown pass against a Cardinals defence who rank in the bottom third of the NFL. At 2-10, the Patriots are just playing out a completely miserable season and this line is low for very good reason.

The New England defence should be able to make life difficult for the Steelers' offence and injuries should also have an effect, with the Patriots likely to be missing starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson, while Pittsburgh's Najee Harris missed Tuesday's practice with a knee injury.

The Patriots played the NFL's lowest-scoring game since 2018 on Sunday and the teams' last four meetings have all gone under the total points line, so a low-scoring start to Week 14 looks likely.

The lowdown

Venue Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 3C, 14mph wind

Vegas line Patriots +6

Points line 30

