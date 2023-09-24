Monday's NFL predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips including LA Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Where to watch

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers predictions

The first part of Monday’s NFL double-header sees the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the reigning conference champions Philadelphia Eagles, who are still to hit their stride.

Both sides are 2-0, but despite identical records, punters should have far more faith in the Eagles clicking into gear and remaining undefeated rather than the upstart Bucs.

It’s not flashy, but running the ball has often been the bedrock of success in the NFL and it’s a skill the Eagles perform well, rushing for 365 yards through two games.

Tampa Bay’s run defence has held up well in games against the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, but Philly are several steps up in class.

The Buccaneers' two unremarkable opponents are a big reason why they currently sit at 2-0 with Chicago a shambles and the Vikings entering the week 0-2 after defeats to the Bucs and Eagles.

Tampa Bay’s preparations haven’t been helped by injuries to a couple of key defensive players, including Vita Vea and defensive backs Carlton Davis III and Ryan Neal, who are all questionable.

It’s tough to see Tampa Bay being good enough on either side of the ball to compete with Philadelphia and the Eagles should record a comfortable victory.

Verdict by Ricky Dimon

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals predictions

It’s all gone wrong for the Cincinnati Bengals in the first two weeks of the season and Monday’s clash with the Los Angeles Rams has suddenly become a must-win match.

Cincy are 0-2 for the second season running and could be without quarterback Joe Burrow against the Rams after he reinjured his calf.

But with the bonus of an extra day's rest and the Bengals in desperate need of a win - only six teams have made the playoffs after starting a season 0-3 since 1979 - there’s a good chance Burrow takes to the field.

This Bengals offence is too talented to fall to 0-3 and if they can get top pass catcher Ja’Marr Chase more involved, they could trouble the Rams.

LA have started the season 1-1, beating the Seattle Seahawks on the road before a home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and may have uncovered a star in rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua has already broken several rookie records and faces a Bengals defence who have given up the fifth-most yards through two weeks.

Cincinnati will need to get on top of the Rams passing attack to have a shot at a first win of the year and until Burrow’s status is known, this is not an easy game to call.

But the Bengals need this more than LA and they should find a way to edge a tight contest.

Verdict by Phil Agius

