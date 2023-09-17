Monday's NFL predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips including Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where to watch

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Sky Sports Mix, midnight Monday

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Channel 5 & Sky Sports Main Event, 1.15am Tuesday

Best bets

Carolina Panthers +3

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Under 38.5 points in Browns at Steelers

2pts 10-11 general

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers predictions

The first of a Monday night NFL double-header sees the New Orleans Saints visit the Carolina Panthers for an NFC South divisional clash.

For the Panthers, it’s the second divisional clash in a row, albeit at home after they went on the road in Week One and lost 24-10 to the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s another tough test for this year’s number one overall pick, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, but at least Carolina have home advantage with five of their seven wins coming at the Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers swept New Orleans in 2022, recording a 22-14 victory at home before a 10-7 triumph in the Big Easy in the season finale.

Carolina weren’t great last weekend, but neither were New Orleans. The Saints just barely scraped past the Tennessee Titans 16-15 at home, where Derek Carr performed well, throwing for 305 yards, one touchdown and one interception

With top running back Alvin Kamara suspended, it was no surprise the Saints struggled to move the ball on the ground, gaining 69 yards on 27 attempts.

In a contest that shapes up to be a defensive kind of battle in difficult, wet conditions, taking the Panthers and the points in a usually profitable spot as home underdogs in a divisional clash looks the best option.

Best bet for New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers +3

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Hills

Verdict by Ricky Dimon

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers predictions

There remain more questions for the offences of these teams to answer than the defences, and a relatively low-scoring battle looks likely in Monday’s AFC North duel between the Browns and Steelers.

In terms of a result, the smart play has been to back Pittsburgh in this contest, the Steelers having lost at home once to the Browns since 2004.

However, things are different in 2023 and Cleveland is the favourite for the first time since 1989 to win in Pittsburgh for good reason.

While the Steelers were being crushed at home by the San Francisco 49ers in Week One, the Browns were brushing aside the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both of those games saw one of the sides fail to post a double-digit score, and both those contests failed to reach even the modest game total set for this matchup.

The Browns allowed only three points to a high-powered Bengals offense, shutting down quarterback Joe Burrow as he threw for a career-low 82 yards.

The Steelers chances of opening up that Browns defence, featuring an impressive cornerback trio, haven’t been helped by top receiver Diontae Johnson picking up a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh have also suffered an injury setback on defence with Cam Heyward out with a groin injury. But they still present a testing examination to a new-look Browns defence who remain a work in progress.

With two solid defensive lines taking the field, and Myles Garrett and TJ Watt hunting quarterbacks for their respective team, the under holds plenty of appeal.

Best bet for Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Under 38.5 points in Browns at Steelers

2pts 10-11 general

Verdict by Phil Agius

