Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Minnesota Vikings +7

1pt 10-11 general

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles predictions

The Minnesota Vikings head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Thursday Night Football and the visitors are worth backing to bounce back from their shock Week One loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings’ defeat to Tampa Bay was the result of costly turnovers and a failure to finish off red-zone opportunities. However, their passing game was still highly effective as they finished with 369 yards through the air, which ranked sixth-best across the NFL.

Star receiver Justin Jefferson looked as good as ever with nine catches and 150 receiving yards and quarterback Kirk Cousins will be looking for him all night against a potentially vulnerable Eagles passing defence.

The Super Bowl runners-up opened up with a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots but they struggled to contain QB Mac Jones, allowing him to throw for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

That was the fourth-highest total allowed in the NFL in Week One and the Eagles' cornerbacks could have an even tougher time containing Minnesota’s explosive receivers.

With Jefferson on one side and rookie Jordan Addison on the other, they have the potential to become the best duo in the NFL this season. If the offence can keep the ball moving and Cousins can limit his turnovers, then the Vikings have a chance to win outright.

Philadelphia might just have the talent edge and should still win the game, but the Vikings make plenty of appeal receiving a seven-point handicap start.

The lowdown

Venue Lincoln Financial Field

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 23C

Vegas line 48.5

Points line Minnesota +7

