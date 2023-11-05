Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets betting tips and NFL predictions: Jets can stay in touch

Where to watch LA Chargers at New York Jets

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

New York Jets +3.5

1pt 10-11 general

LA Chargers at New York Jets predictions

This Monday Night Football clash between the New York Jets and the LA Chargers at the MetLife Stadium has the potential to be an ugly one and that benefits the Jets, who can stay on the right side of a 3.5-point handicap start.

Despite their offensive issues, the Jets have been competitive in all but one of their games this season and have a 4-3 record as a result. And this is not only a tough road trip for the Chargers, it is the exact sort of scenario where quarterback Justin Herbert has tended to struggle.

The Jets defence is getting healthier and Los Angeles, who have a 3-4 record, are a team who always look one loss away from complete disaster.

They took advantage of a bad Bears team to win at home last week but a physical defence that can get to the quarterback is always going to fluster Herbert and that is what can be expected from the Jets.

New York have offensive issues of their own, with four different starting offensive linemen on injured reserve, while Zach Wilson has hardly been lighting it up at quarterback. But they still have some options in the passing game and star running back Breece Hall gives them a threat on the ground.

The Chargers are a team who bristle at physicality and their offence is overrated. They can’t run the ball, they want to throw it all over the field, and they're facing a defence that is up for the fight. With that in mind, expect the Jets to keep this close.

The lowdown

Venue MetLife Stadium

Surface Artificial

Weather Cloudy, 11C

Vegas line LA Chargers -3.5

Points line 39.5

