Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders betting tips and NFL predictions: Chargers can keep pace with faltering Raiders

Where to watch Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

LA Chargers +3

1pt 10-11 general

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders predictions

A Thursday Night Football contest which once looked likely to determine a wildcard spot has boiled down to a battle between two non-playoff teams who have both been forced to turn to backup quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert fractured his finger in last week's loss to the Broncos and will miss the rest of the season which means the Los Angeles Chargers will turn to Easton Stick, who has never started a game in his five-year NFL career.

Stick struggled last week after replacing Herbert but it's always difficult to be thrown into the middle of a game whereas this week he's had time to prepare as the starting quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders' mini-revival following the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels has ended with defeats to the Dolphins, Chiefs and Vikings in their last three games.

They failed to score a point in a dismal 3-0 loss to Minnesota on Sunday and didn’t even attempt a field goal. It was a pitiful display on offence and now starting running back Josh Jacobs has picked up a quad injury, while star defensive end Maxx Crosby is dealing with a knee problem.

The Chargers are also in the last throes of an incredibly disappointing season but there will be more star quality on the field for the visitors and that could allow them to stay within a field goal.

The lowdown

Venue Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Surface Grass

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line LA Chargers +3

Points line 34

