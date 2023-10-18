Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

New Orleans

1pt 17-20 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won three in a row to move to 4-2 for the 2023 NFL season but head coach Doug Pederson has been sweating over the fitness of quarterback Trevor Lawrence ahead of this Thursday Night Football clash with the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence suffered a twisted knee in Sunday's win over the Colts, prompting an early gamble on the Saints. However, reports have since suggested that the 24-year-old signal caller is "optimistic" he will be able to play and that a decision will be made on gameday.

The 2021 number one pick has never missed a game in his NFL career, which is impressive for a man who started from Week One of his rookie season, but he's also never had a knee injury of this nature and was spotted wearing a brace in practice on Tuesday.

Lawrence is an elite passer in the pocket but he is also more mobile than many give him credit for. His speed and agility will be impacted by the awkwardness of the brace, while there is a chance that he could aggravate the injury further.

Whether it's Lawrence or backup quarterback CJ Beathard under center for the Jags, the Saints look a solid bet to prevail at the Superdome at a shade of odds-on.

New Orleans are 3-3 and look an average team at best, but they should pose a few problems for a banged up Jacksonville team and their corners, in particular, could give the Jags' receivers a hard time at the line of scrimmage.

The lowdown

Venue Caesars Superdome

Surface Artificial

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line Jacksonville +1.5

Points line 39.5

Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.

For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.