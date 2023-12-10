Green Bay Packers at New York Giants betting tips and NFL predictions: Love to work his magic once again
Free American football tips, best bets and analysis for Green Bay Packers at New York Giants in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season
Where to watch Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night
Best bet
Green Bay Packers -6.5
2pts Evs bet365
Green Bay Packers at New York Giants predictions
The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their playoff push on Monday night when they travel to the MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.
It's been an up-and-down season for Jordan Love and the Packers, but they appear to have found some form at a crucial stage of the campaign.
Love started the season well before he suffered a dip in form but, after three successive wins, everyone is back on the bandwagon. Now we have had time to assess Matt LaFleur's team, it appears their offence was not as bad as we first feared and Love has certainly helped their cause, as he has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions over the last three matches.
The Packers' 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs sent a warning to the rest of the division, as their quarterback carved open Andy Reid's defence, even though they have been one of the best in the NFL this season.
Love and the Packers getting the better of Patrick Mahomes and co suggests they should be able to overcome the Giants, who will be led by undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito.
Although Brian Daboll's team have won back-to-back games themselves, the Giants only beat the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, and the Packers will pose a more serious threat.
Six of the Giants' eight losses this year have come by at least 15 points, so the Packers should have plenty of chances to wrap up another comfortable victory.
The lowdown
Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Surface FieldTurf Core surface
Weather Clear, -3C, 12mph wind
Vegas line Green Bay Packers -6
Points line 37
