Green Bay Packers at New York Giants betting tips and NFL predictions: Love to work his magic once again

Where to watch Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

Green Bay Packers -6.5

2pts Evs bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants predictions

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their playoff push on Monday night when they travel to the MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.



It's been an up-and-down season for Jordan Love and the Packers, but they appear to have found some form at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Love started the season well before he suffered a dip in form but, after three successive wins, everyone is back on the bandwagon. Now we have had time to assess Matt LaFleur's team, it appears their offence was not as bad as we first feared and Love has certainly helped their cause, as he has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions over the last three matches.

The Packers' 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs sent a warning to the rest of the division, as their quarterback carved open Andy Reid's defence, even though they have been one of the best in the NFL this season.

Love and the Packers getting the better of Patrick Mahomes and co suggests they should be able to overcome the Giants, who will be led by undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito.

Although Brian Daboll's team have won back-to-back games themselves, the Giants only beat the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, and the Packers will pose a more serious threat.

Six of the Giants' eight losses this year have come by at least 15 points, so the Packers should have plenty of chances to wrap up another comfortable victory.

The lowdown

Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Surface FieldTurf Core surface

Weather Clear, -3C, 12mph wind

Vegas line Green Bay Packers -6

Points line 37

