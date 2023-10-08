Green Bay at Las Vegas betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch Green Bay at Las Vegas

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet

Green Bay

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Green Bay at Las Vegas predictions

Green Bay have made a so-so start to the season with two wins and two defeats, but things look to be falling into place for them for Monday night's trip to Las Vegas.

The Packers last played on the Thursday night of Week Four so have had a ten-day break to refresh themselves, and have key offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr back from injury. On top of that, wideout Christian Watson returned last week and immediately caught a touchdown and the Green Bay camp has a pretty healthy look about it.

Opponents Las Vegas have big team news of their own as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week's 24-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, has cleared concussion protocols and is fit to play.

Garoppolo has made bigger headlines in the build-up to this game, but the Raiders quarterback threw three interceptions against Pittsburgh in his last outing and is currently on pace to throw 26 picks this season.

Las Vegas simply don't look good at the moment, they've lost three in a row and conceded 85 points in that run.

The Packers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games and can be backed with a two-point start but they look a value pick at odds-against to pick up an away win.

The lowdown

Venue Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 28C

Vegas line Green Bay +2

Points line 44.5

