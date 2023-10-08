Green Bay at Las Vegas betting tips and NFL predictions
Free American football tips, best bets and analysis for Green Bay at Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium in Week Five
Where to watch Green Bay at Las Vegas
Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Monday night
Best bet
Green Bay
1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Green Bay at Las Vegas predictions
Green Bay have made a so-so start to the season with two wins and two defeats, but things look to be falling into place for them for Monday night's trip to Las Vegas.
The Packers last played on the Thursday night of Week Four so have had a ten-day break to refresh themselves, and have key offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr back from injury. On top of that, wideout Christian Watson returned last week and immediately caught a touchdown and the Green Bay camp has a pretty healthy look about it.
Opponents Las Vegas have big team news of their own as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week's 24-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, has cleared concussion protocols and is fit to play.
Garoppolo has made bigger headlines in the build-up to this game, but the Raiders quarterback threw three interceptions against Pittsburgh in his last outing and is currently on pace to throw 26 picks this season.
Las Vegas simply don't look good at the moment, they've lost three in a row and conceded 85 points in that run.
The Packers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games and can be backed with a two-point start but they look a value pick at odds-against to pick up an away win.
The lowdown
Venue Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
Surface Grass
Weather Clear, 28C
Vegas line Green Bay +2
Points line 44.5
Pickswise is the #1 destination for US sports betting, covering the NFL, NBA, MLB and more in unrivalled detail.
For all your US sports betting needs, make sure to check out Pickswise, the home of stateside picks, predictions and odds.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- NFL Week Five: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips
- Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders betting tips and NFL predictions
- Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants betting tips and NFL predictions
- NFL Week Four: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips + Grab a £40 NFL Free Bet
- Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers betting tips and NFL predictions
- NFL Week Five: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips
- Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders betting tips and NFL predictions
- Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants betting tips and NFL predictions
- NFL Week Four: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips + Grab a £40 NFL Free Bet
- Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers betting tips and NFL predictions