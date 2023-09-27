Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers betting tips and NFL predictions: Lions to roar at Lambeau

Where to watch Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Detroit Lions

1pt 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power



Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers predictions

The Detroit Lions haven’t won the NFC North since 1993 and Dan Campbell will have spent all week reminding his players of that as the prepare for this Thursday Night Football tussle with the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions coach is a master motivator who is an expert at getting his teams ready for pivotal games and given how both teams have performed this season, this contest could be crucial in deciding the division.

Campbell has had great success against the Packers since taking over in Detroit, chalking up a 3-1 record against the Lions’ bitter rivals, and that dominance could continue at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has shown flashes of brilliance and engineered an epic comeback in Sunday's win over New Orleans, but the Saints were up 17-0 last week before Derek Carr left the game with an injury.

Love's numbers look good on paper, but a large chunk of his production came against the lowly Chicago Bears. Detroit’s defence is vastly improved and can bring the first-year starter back down to earth.

It’s also a short week and the Packers are struggling with injuries - Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Zayne Anderson, Christian Watson and Elgton Jenkins all missed at least some practice time this week.

With so many question marks over Green Bay, the Lions have a fine opportunity to get to 3-1 for the season and set up a tilt at the AFC North title. Jared Goff and the Lions should find a way to get the win.

The lowdown

Venue Lambeau Field

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 18C

Vegas line Detroit -1.5

Points line 46

