Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills betting tips and NFL predictions: Time is right to take on the Bills

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills predictions

The Buffalo Bills welcome the Denver Broncos to the Highmark Stadium on Monday evening and it could pay to take the visiting underdogs to stay on the right side of a 7.5-point handicap.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was clearly troubled by an injury to his shoulder in the Bills' Week Nine loss to the Bengals, struggling to throw long as his side slipped to their third defeat in five games.

The schedule has afforded Allen an extra day to recover but it might not make much difference.

Trying to keep pace with the Bengals' offence on the road is not the same as a home game against Denver. However, the visitors will be confident having found some form in recent weeks.

The Broncos have won their last two matches - including a win over reigning Super Bowl winners Kansas City - and they should also be well rested following a bye week.

While they have not suddenly become playoff contenders overnight, it's clear to see that Denver are far from one of the worst teams in the NFL, which certainly looked to be the case earlier in the season.

The Bills' defensive injuries continue to loom large so, even if Allen can find moderate success through the air, there may be just too many issues for them to overcome.

The Broncos are starting to figure things out and should keep Monday night's clash within a score.

