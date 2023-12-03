Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars betting tips and NFL predictions: Jags to take charge against Burrow-less Bengals

Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars predictions

Jacksonville Jaguars are featuring on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2011 and can mark the occasion with a double-digit win over the struggling Cincinnati Bengals.

With Joe Burrow ruled out for the rest of the season with a wrist injury, Cincinnati have slipped to three straight losses and head coach Zac Taylor has a 4-20 record in games without his star quarterback.

Taylor’s record against the spread is better at 10-14, but the Bengals still look on a hiding to nothing with Jake Browning calling the shots at quarterback.

It’s hard to see anything other than a comprehensive victory for the Jags, who have built on last season's solid 9-8 record, and deserve to be taken seriously as a contender in the AFC having won seven of their last eight games to move to 8-3 for the 2023 campaign.

The Bengals, on the other hand, are reeling, they have a 5-6 record and their season is slipping away. These are two teams heading in different directions.

It's possible that the Jags will be complacent in a contest they know they should win, but it's more likely that we get a professional performance from QB Trevor Lawrence as he and his team bid to stay in the hunt for the number one seed in the AFC.

The lowdown

Venue EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville

Surface Grass

Weather 17C, Cloudy

Vegas line Cincinnati +9.5

Points line 39

