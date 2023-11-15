Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Bengals can show their claws

Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Cincinnati Bengals +4

1pt 10-11 general

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens predictions

After a long run of Thursday evening games featuring some of the NFL's lesser lights, two teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations clash at the M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, both teams have something to prove coming off brutal Week Ten losses - the Ravens let a big lead slip against the Browns and the Bengals were beaten at home by Houston - while they are also dealing with injury concerns on both sides of the football.

The visiting Bengals could be without star wideout Tee Higgins and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, while the Ravens could be missing their starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley and top defensive back Marlon Humphrey. If all four miss out, that's likely to have an equal impact on both teams.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't miss a pass in the second half against this banged-up Ravens secondary, and given the form of Bengals QB Joe Burrow over the last month, he should be able to find some success against the hosts' defence.

On the other hand, the Bengals gave up 150 rushing yards against a Texans offence who had intentionally been trying to move away from running the ball, so both defences will look to improve in those areas.

In a game where putting up points looks key, it's easier to trust Burrow rather than his counterpart Lamar Jackson, who had two bad interceptions last week and is facing a Bengals defence who have registered the most turnovers in the NFL this season.

In a divisional game which both teams will be desperate to win, Burrow and the Bengals should be backed to keep it close.

The lowdown

Venue M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 13C

Vegas line 44

Points line Cincinnati Bengals +3.5

