Buffalo Bills at New York Jets betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 1.15am Monday night

Best bet for Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

New York Jets +2.5

1pt 10-11 general

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets predictions

The first Monday night game of the 2023 season features an AFC East dust-up as Aaron Rodgers makes his highly anticipated New York Jets debut against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

For a few reasons, it could pay to back Rodgers to make a dream start to life with the Jets.

It can take a while for a quarterback to gel with a new offence but Rodgers’ transition should be seamless thanks to the presence of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked closely with Rodgers at Green Bay.

Buffalo’s offence, meanwhile, didn’t look quite the same last year without Brian Daboll calling the plays and the pressure is on for Bills OC Ken Dorsey amid rumours of instability in the camp.

There have been reports of a rift between Allen and star receiver Stefon Diggs, which will be worth keeping an eye on. Diggs is still one of the best wideouts in the game, but if anyone can slow him down, it’s Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Rodgers wasn’t the only big addition New York made on offence in the off-season as they also signed running back Dalvin Cook as well as bringing in some of Rodgers’ receivers from Green Bay.

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson was able to put up huge numbers with Mike White and Zach Wilson throwing him the ball last season, so we can just imagine what he’ll be able to do with Rodgers leading the offence.

The lowdown

Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Surface Artificial

Weather Cloudy, 24C

Vegas line Buffalo Bills -2.5

Points line 45.5

