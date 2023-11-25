Newcastle v Exeter predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Baxter's boys can break awayday duck

Where to watch Newcastle v Exeter

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Exeter -8

2pt Evs Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Newcastle v Exeter predictions

Something has to give at Kingston Park on Sunday, when winless Newcastle host an Exeter side seeking their first away victory of the campaign.

Can the Falcons break their duck? Or will the Chiefs begin to replicate their form at Sandy Park on the road? The latter scenario seems more plausible given how rampant Exeter have been at home and Newcastle struggles to find inspiration.

Falcons coach Alex Codling has rung the changes after last week's defeat at Sale, handing youngster Louie Johnson the chance to run things from fly-half.

Johnson's playmaking duel with fellow youngster Harvey Skinner could produce fireworks, but the fact the Chiefs have opted for an unchanged 15 from last weekend's narrow home win over Gloucester hints that Rob Baxter is happy with their progress.

With all four of their victories this season coming at Sandy Park, another defeat on the road would be of real concern for Baxter.

However, the Chiefs look far superior to their hosts and should win with a bit to spare.

