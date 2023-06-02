Where to watch Spanish Grand Prix

Qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Qualifying winning margin over 0.25 seconds

1pt 6-4 bet365

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying predictions

Max Verstappen has plenty of happy memories of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, site of his first Formula 1 victory, and the rest of the grid appear powerless to stop him creating a few more this weekend.

While his so-called rivals tinkered with upgrades on Friday, the world champion zipped around the revamped circuit, posting the fastest time in both practice sessions.

Home favourite Fernando Alonso in his modified Aston Martin was the only driver to get close to Verstappen but he may still struggle to make qualifying a competitive betting heat with Verstappen a best-price of 1-3 to claim his first pole in Spain.

Pole would set Verstappen up nicely for his fifth win of the season - 29 of the previous 32 races staged in Barcelona were won from the front row of the grid and he may get the job done on Saturday with something to spare.

Team mate Sergio Perez couldn't get within three-tenths of a second of Verstappen in practice, while Aston and Alonso have tended to do their best work on race day.

The picture behind the Red Bull is muddled due to teams trying out various new parts, including qualifying specialists Ferrari. And while the Italian team's race pace was improved, they were nowhere near the top of the time sheets, making a small wager on a wide-margin pole for Verstappen a value betting option for what may be a formality of a qualifying session.

