Miami Grand Prix predictions

It's not often that Max Verstappen is available to back at odds-against and the opportunity looks worth taking on Sunday despite the fact the Dutchman starts only ninth for the Miami Grand Prix.

A mistake late in qualifying proved costly for the world champion as the session was brought to an early end following a crash from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc before Verstappen was able to set a representative lap time.

To make matters worse for the Dutchman his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who won in Azerbaijan last week, starts from pole position and has an excellent chance to overturn his six-point deficit in the standings.

But Verstappen has cause for optimism. Throughout the weekend the champion, who won the inaugural Miami race last year, has enjoyed a huge advantage over everyone else - Perez included - often lapping more than half a second quicker than the field.

The back straight is a mile long, so with the Red Bull's straightline speed advantage coupled with the most effective DRS in the field, Verstappen should be able to carve his way into contention before long.

Passing Perez proved too much for Verstappen last week, or in Saudi Arabia where he recovered from 15th on the grid to finish second. But the difference this week is that Perez has simply not been in the same league as his Red Bull teammate through the preliminaries.

The team have been clear that they are not imposing team orders at this stage of the season, but while that means the fiery Dutchman will have to fight his way past Perez, it also means he won't be ordered to hold station and bring home another 1-2 finish for the Milton Keynes outfit.

Fernando Alonso's sensational first season with Aston Martin continues, and a little good fortune has yielded a front-row start for the two-time world champion.

However, keeping that place could be difficult despite the green car's habit of going better in races than in qualifying.

The Aston is not among the fastest on the straights and when, inevitably, Verstappen looms in his mirrors the Spaniard will be powerless to resist.

Indeed, he could have his work cut out right from the get-go staying ahead of Carlos Sainz's Ferrari. Sainz has had a strong weekend, the car's race pace is improving week on week and speed on the straights is a particular strength.

So Alonso may find himself shuffled out of the podium places, even if no misfortune befalls him, and the odds against that he doesn't make an appearance on the rostrum appeals.

