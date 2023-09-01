Italian Grand Prix qualifying betting tips and F1 predictions: Perez can pick up the pace

Where to watch the Italian Grand Prix

Practice three & qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 11.30am & 3pm Saturday

Race

Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Sergio Perez fastest qualifier

1pt each-way 14-1 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Italian Grand Prix predictions

Sergio Perez brought an early end to Italian Grand Prix practice by crashing in the closing minutes, but it was a strong day for the Red Bull number two.

The Mexican missed out on a third straight podium finish after being given a penalty for speeding in the pitlane during the race in the Netherlands last week.

But he was fastest of all in the race simulation runs at Monza and set the third-quickest time in both practice sessions.

Birthday boy Carlos Sainz set the pace as home team Ferrari enjoyed a strong start to their weekend.

Charles Leclerc took pole position at Monza last year and the high-speed circuit looks a good fit for his car again this season.

Lando Norris, a front-row starter at two of the last four races, was also on the premises.

But runaway championship leader Max Verstappen remains long odds-on to go fastest in qualifying for the eighth time in the last nine races.

The Dutchman, who is going for a record tenth consecutive race win, couldn't get a clear lap in second practice having pipped Sainz to the top spot in the first hour.

Perez had real issues in qualifying in mid-season, but has two poles to his name this year and looks to be getting his confidence back. He looks in much better shape than at Zandvoort last week and could be a value each-way pick for qualifying.

