Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Greece can strengthen their grip

It’s crunch time in the Euro 2024 qualifying groups and there’s a crucial tie between Greece and the Netherlands on Monday.

France have top spot in Group B sewn up, but Greece are three points clear of the Netherlands in the battle for second, and the Pirate Ship may strengthen their advantage when the Dutch travel to Athens.

Ronald Koeman’s men have a game in hand on Greece, but they were beaten 2-1 by France in Amsterdam on Friday and this looks like another tricky assignment.

Oranje were able to register only four shots on target and two corners against Les Bleus and this is a Dutch side missing a host of key performers.

Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay failed to make the squad and forward Wout Weghorst was forced off after 38 minutes against France.

Greece are an improving and well-coached outfit under Gus Poyet and their only two defeats in the section have come in France and the Netherlands.

Greece have home advantage to swing things in their favour on Monday and the 3-1 on offer looks too big.

Just six points separate the second and fifth-placed sides in Group J and there’s a huge game between Luxembourg and Slovakia on Monday night. Luxembourg are big improvers, who have won in Bosnia and Herzegovina and hammered Iceland 3-1 at home and they look a value punt.

Slovakia are racking up the air miles, after traveling to Portugal only three days ago and then setting off again for the trip to Gasperich.

The Falcons lost 3-2 in Portugal, but they were given a tough time in Porto, losing the shot count 21-8 and that contest may have left its mark.

Luxembourg held Slovakia to a 0-0 draw in Trnava earlier in the campaign and the Red Lions look ready to collect three points and land a huge blow in the battle for a place in Germany.

