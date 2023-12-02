Man City v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Goals should flow in Etihad blockbuster

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Man City v Tottenham match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Man City v Tottenham

You can watch Man City v Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday December 3, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

3pts 10-11 bet365

Man City v Tottenham odds

Man City 2-7

Tottenham 10-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City v Tottenham team news

Man City

Mateo Kovacic is back in full training but Kevin De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes will miss out again, while John Stones will be in the matchday squad.

Tottenham

Spurs are likely to be without as many as ten players for this game, including Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, although Richarlison could make a late push for the bench. Yves Bissouma is available after suspension.

Man City v Tottenham predictions

November was a testing month for both Manchester City and Tottenham and neither side make great appeal in their blockbuster clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City were held to draws by Chelsea and Liverpool last month and risk going three Premier League matches without a win for the first time since 2017.

Tottenham's exceptional start under Ange Postecoglou is a distant memory as they have lost their last three fixtures, against Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa.

Their campaign has been somewhat derailed by a poor run of form and an excessive injury list and Postecoglou will be without ten players for the visit to Manchester.

That puts Spurs on the back foot but it is hard to make a strong case for City at the prices.

Their successive league draws were followed by a 3-2 win over Leipzig on Tuesday and they had to fight back from 2-0 down in that contest.

Pep Guardiola's side have been leaking goals, having recorded only five clean sheets in 20 matches in all competitions.

Their strength in the final third has compensated for their leaky rearguard so far but it does not bode well for games such as this, especially as Tottenham have been troublesome opponents in the past.

Since his arrival at Manchester City, Guardiola has lost six games against Tottenham, more than he has against any other opponents, conceding 19 goals.

They are winless in four of their last seven Premier League matches and there is no great incentive to back the hosts to justify favouritism.

Instead, backing goals looks a more reliable bet.

The last two Premier League meetings between these sides at the Etihad have produced a total of 11 goals and another high-scoring clash could be on the cards.

Despite their recent dip in form, Tottenham have a decent record to protect, having scored in 25 successive Premier League matches.

They will not hold back against City, knowing Guardiola's side are as vulnerable as they will ever be right now, and Spurs managed to break the deadlock in each of their last three defeats.

At the back, however, they will not be helped by the absence of Cristian Romero.

The Argentinian defender will serve the final game of his three-match suspension this weekend and it is worth noting that Spurs have conceded more than once in nine of their last ten league fixtures without him.

Backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks the best bet at a shade of odds-on.

Key stat

Tottenham have scored in 25 consecutive Premier League games, last failing to score against Wolves in March.

Probable teams

Man City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Akanji, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Gomez, Gvardiol, Lewis.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Lo Celso; Johnson, Kulusevski, Gil; Son.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Dier, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Inside info

Man City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Jeremy Doku

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace Brennan Johnson

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Man City v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

The goals have flowed for both sides this season and both teams have scored in each of Tottenham's last four games.

Heung-min Son to score

Only Mo Salah (11) and Jamie Vardy (nine) have scored more league goals against Pep Guardiola's Man City than Son (seven), and he can get on the scoresheet again.

Rodri to be carded

Rodri has already gone into the book four times in the league this season and could be shown yellow in a fiesty affair.

Pays out at 14-1 with bet365

