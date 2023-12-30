Leicester v Bath predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Bath can demonstrate their title claims

Where to watch Leicester v Bath

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Bath +11

1pt 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leicester v Bath predictions

It's New Year's Eve and no doubt Bath fans will be combining reminiscences of their days as Premiership title contenders with a look forward to hitting top spot again as they bid to continue their impressive start to this campaign.

Head coach Johann van Graan has rung the changes for this clash with Leicester, resting among others fly-half Finn Russell, and bookmakers have reacted by making the Tigers 11-point favourites at home.

The hosts have run up wins by a double-figure margin against bottom two sides Gloucester and Newcastle in the last month before going down at Exeter last time out, but this looks a tougher task and they may be made to work.

The Tigers have named a reasonably strong team, although there are some changes in the backline, but they face a Bath side whose only defeats this season have come by one, two and six points, and even a reshuffled Bath line-up can make this a close-fought affair.

Expect the visitors to show why they deserve to be contending at the top of the table.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.