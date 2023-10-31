Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology Championship predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet

When to bet on the World Wide Technology Championship

The World Wide Technology Championship takes place from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 5, so you’ll want to place your bets well ahead of schedule.

Make sure to place your bets on the World Wide Technology Championship by 2pm on Thursday, November 2.

It’s also worth noting that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet that you can grab here ahead of the event.

Where can I watch the World Wide Technology Championship

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 8.30pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology Championship predictions

Sahith Theegala

4pts each-way 14-1 general

Cameron Champ

2pts each-way 50-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Luke List

2pts each-way 40-1 Betfair, Power





Click here to add Steve's selections to your Paddy Power betslip



You can bet on the World Wide Technology Championship here and get £40 in golf free bets from Paddy Power

Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology preview

A course designed by Tiger Woods hosts a PGA Tour event for the first time this week, starting a new era for the 15-time Major champion at the age of 47. Physical issues mean Woods is probably done with winning trophies, but his TGR Design company is growing at pace.

There are three tournaments left of the PGA Tour's Fall Series, starting with this week's World Wide Technology Championship, followed by the Bermuda Championship and the RSM Classic.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Sahith Theegala 14-1

Ludvig Aberg and Cameron Young are first and second in the betting for the World Wide Technology Championship, but the enormous greens at El Cardonal work against both the market leaders.

Aberg is a sensational player seemingly destined for superstardom, but putting is one department of the game in which he has failed to impress since appearing on the PGA Tour. Given the size of the greens in Mexico this week, Aberg seems almost certain to be faced with plenty of long putts as he bids to make his PGA Tour breakthrough.

Young is also a PGA Tour maiden, teeing up in his 51st event this week, and putting is the main reason he has failed to lift any silverware. The Florida-based pro, snubbed for the Ryder Cup, has not competed since August 20. With pressure on his putting and rust in his system, Young can be dismissed in favour of Sahith Theegala.

Theegala is superb on the greens and can avoid the three-putts which many will suffer this week. And, unlike Aberg and Young, Theegala is already a PGA Tour champion, having won the Fortinet Championship in fine style in the middle of September.

Theegala's Fortinet breakthrough followed a solid end to the FedEx Cup playoffs – 13th place in Memphis and 15th in Illinois – and he was 19th in the Zozo Championship last time out. The 25-year-old Californian is bursting with form and confidence – and this week's assignment is virtually a home-state gig.

The Fortinet victory came in California and this week he tees up in a region known as 'Lower California'. The Golden State used to be a Mexican territory and this section of California was left as part of Mexico when the rest was ceded to the United States.

Tiger Woods says El Cardonal is like the courses he played when growing up in California and the Californian contingent in this week's field should feel extremely comfortable. Theegala was born in Cali, was a college star there, and has quickly built a great PGA Tour record in the state.

Theegala has shown a liking to paspalum grass when ranked outside the world's top 100 – he was 22nd in last year's Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic and 24th in the Mexico Open – and he can attack on paspalum this week as world number 29. He will appreciate the room off the tee, he is powerful enough to handle this long track, while his iron-play and short-game class can prove decisive.

Next best bet

Cameron Champ 50-1

Another Californian who will feel right at home this week is Cameron Champ, who won the 2019 Safeway Open in the Golden State. Champ has three PGA Tour titles to his name and superstar potential at the age of 28.

Injuries have hampered progress in the past, but Champ is healthy and happy, having become a father at the end of July. It took the Texas-based powerhouse a while to get going again after the arrival of his son, Beckham Champ, but ninth place in the Sanderson Farms Championship was encouraging, followed by 18th spot in the Shriners Children's Open.

Max Homa waxed lyrical about Champ's driving after they played together in the Fortinet Championship and the wide fairways of El Cardonal appear ideal for Champ to show off his power. He is proven on paspalum grass, having finished tenth on his El Camaleon debut in the 2018 edition of this tournament, and sixth and eighth in the last two Mexico Opens.

Other selection

Luke List 40-1

A share of 25th place in the Fortinet was followed by victory in the Sanderson Farms Championship for Luke List, then 18th spot in the Shriners Children's Open. Having linked up with putting coach Cameron McCormick at the end of the summer, a switch to the claw grip has worked wonders, and List is in positive mood on the greens.

When this super consistent ball-striker finds some putting belief, he is a huge threat, as shown when he won the Farmers Insurance Open in California last year. He has Korn Ferry Tour form from Mexico, Panama and Colombia, other positive paspalum performances in Puerto Rico, at El Camaleon (seventh in 2016), the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur and the Corales Puntacana (eighth in 2020). El Cardonal seems an excellent fit.

Course guide for the World Wide Technology Championship

Course El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico

Prize money $8.2m ($1.476m to the winner)

Length 7,452 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 132 Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Young (17), Sahith Theegala (29), Lucas Glover (32), Emiliano Grillo (34), Chris Kirk (47)

When to bet By 2pm on Thursday



When to watch Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 8.30pm on Thursday



Time difference Mexico is seven hours behind the UK and Ireland



Course type Parkland



Course overview The DP World Tour had to deal with one of their most established venues being claimed by LIV Golf – Valderrama – and the PGA Tour have had the same problem with El Camaleon. The PGA Tour has played at El Camaleon since 2007, but the course staged a LIV event for the first time in February this year, so the PGA Tour has moved the World Wide Technology Championship to El Cardonal. Tiger Woods is the course designer, so this will be the first time a PGA Tour event has been hosted at a Woods creation. Wide fairways, a lack of rough and enormous greens will encourage the new arrivals, but the terrain is extremely undulating and starved of rain, so the paspalum fairways and greens typically run firm and fast



Story of last year Russell Henley cruised to a four-shot victory at El Camaleon – the traditional venue for this event



Weather forecast Sunny and pleasant for the most part, with light to moderate breezes



Type of player suited to the challenge Woods says that “angles of approach are going to be very important”, but this looks a wide-open, straightforward course for professionals, with wind as the only defence. With four par-fives and a driveable par-four, attacking big-hitters should make merry



Key attribute Power

Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology key stat

Thirteen of the 16 editions of this tournament have been won by an American

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet to place on all of the golf action at the event.

Here’s where you can follow these simple steps to grab your £40 free bet to place on Steve Palmer’s 2023 World Wide Technology Championship tips… it's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power golf World Wide Technology Championship betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting signup offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the World Wide Technology Championship free bets and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.