Steve Palmer's World Wide Technology Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Best bets

Justin Suh to win World Wide Technology Championship

3pts 7-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Davis Thompson to win 4.47pm threeball

3pts 23-20 general

Cameron Champ to win 4.25pm threeball

2pts 11-8 general

Story so far

Matt Kuchar suffered a late meltdown in the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship to throw the tournament wide open with 18 holes to play at El Cardonal.

Kuchar was six shots clear of the field standing on the 15th tee on Saturday, but then carded a quadruple-bogey eight at that hole, massively encouraging the chasing pack.

Kuchar, winless since the 2019 Sony Open, was a best-price 45-1 ante-post for WWTC glory. He goes into Sunday tied for the lead and biggest at 11-4 for victory. The 45-year-old has won nine times on the PGA Tour.

Camilo Villegas, easy to back at 600-1 ante-post, is alongside Kuchar at the head of affairs. The Colombian, a four-time Tour champ who has not won since 2014, is 752nd in the world rankings. The former world number seven will tee off in the final threeball at 5.42pm UK and Ireland time.

World Wide Technology Championship l eaderboard

-19 Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

-18 Erik van Rooyen

-17 Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon, Justin Suh

-15 Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim, Carson Young, Kramer Hickok

Best odds for the World Wide Technology Championship

11-4 M Kuchar, 4 E Van Rooyen, 5 C Villegas, 7 J Suh, 10 M Hughes, W Gordon, 40 M Kim, 55 Carson Young, 66 P Kizzire, 70 L Herbert, 80 K Hickok, S Piercy, 100 bar

World Wide Technology Championship final-round predictions

Matt Kuchar's implosion at the 15th hole in round three was followed by a bogey at the 16th and an ugly par at the closing hole, so the veteran plodder headed to the clubhouse in a miserable mood. The favourite going into Sunday is easy to overlook at the odds.

The leading duo are both looking to end long victory droughts, but Camilo Villegas is almost a decade out of the winner's enclosure. There is no question which of the front two would be the most popular champion at El Cardonal.

While Kuchar blotted his copybook in Mexico with a miserly payment to his local caddie when winning this tournament in 2018, Villegas has the world pulling for him in round four, given the amount of personal heartache he has had to overcome to get his professional career going again.

Villegas's 22-month-old daughter Mia died in 2020 after battling tumours on her brain and spine. Villegas has understandably struggled to perform at the highest level on the golf course, but the 41-year-old has been excellent through three rounds at El Cardonal.

The Villegas story transcends betting and any sane person should be rooting for him in the final round. It would be wonderful to see Villegas and his loved ones with the trophy on Sunday night. Hard-nosed punters, though, will be fully aware of how difficult it will be for the joint-leader to retain composure down the stretch.

For betting purposes, Kuchar and Villegas must be opposed, with Justin Suh standing out as the best value option at 7-1. From just two shots behind, the Californian looks ready for a PGA Tour breakthrough close to home.

Suh has found 49 of 54 greens in regulation this week, putting on a clinic from tee to green. The rising star would be in charge with a bit more luck on the dancefloors – and the floodgates may open on Sunday.

Suh folded from the front in the Zozo Championship last time out, but can approach the WWTC denouement with less pressure on his shoulders. Being the hunter, rather than the hunted, is a much more comfortable way of claiming your maiden success.

Suh, who likes to choke down on his irons and often resembles a young Anthony Kim, won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last year. He has been consistently good on the PGA Tour this season and is seeking a place in the top 50 of the world rankings at the age of 26.

Davis Thompson, another rising star of the PGA Tour, looks a bargain at odds-against to defeat Jeffrey Kang and Austin Eckroat in the 4.47pm threeball. And Cameron Champ, who has carded three rounds in the 60s this week and is swinging well, can outgun Tano Goya and Andrew Putnam in the 4.25pm contest.

