Steve Palmer's Shriners Children's Open predictions & free golf betting tips + a £40 free bet

When to bet on the Shriners Children's Open

The Shriners Children's Open takes place from Thursday, October 12 to Sunday, October 15, so you’ll want to place your bets well ahead of schedule.

Make sure to place your bets on the Shriners Children's Open by 2.30pm on Thursday

Where can I watch the Shriners Children's Open

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 6pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Shriners Children's Open predictions

Tom Kim

4pts each-way 12-1 bet365

Si Woo Kim

2.5pts each-way 25-1 Betfair , Power

Davis Thompson

1.5pts each-way 45-1 general

Vincent Norrman

1.5pts each-way 40-1 Coral , Ladbrokes

Steve Palmer's Shriners Children's Open preview

Ludvig Aberg continues his hectic schedule this week and the Swedish sensation may be running out of energy for the Shriners Children's Open. A Ryder Cup debut in Rome was followed by a playoff defeat in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Sunday.

Aberg must need a breather, but he is trekking to Nevada for a course debut. TPC Summerlin is at altitude and clubbing can be tricky, so thorough preparation is required for the Tour newcomer. He is good enough to overcome the handicaps, but the value lies elsewhere.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Tom Kim 12-1

Korean starlet Tom Kim arguably deserves clear favouritism for the Shriners Children's Open. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a much quieter build-up to the event than his principal market rival Aberg, meaning fitness and freshness should be guaranteed.

Kim sustained an ankle injury at the Open in July, which needed time to heal. He has competed five times since the Open, his ankle getting stronger every week, and he has performed well. A stout Shriners title defence can be expected.

Kim won the Shriners in courageous fashion last year, defeating Patrick Cantlay in a final-round duel, further exhibiting his incredible temperament. This year, the US Open proved a turning point in his form, with eighth place there followed by sixth spot in the Scottish Open, second place at the Open despite his ankle issue, a solid FedEx Cup playoffs, 18th on his Wentworth debut, then sixth last time out on his French Open debut.

Kim was peppering pins in the French Open – some of his iron-play was outrageously good – and he has clearly regained confidence in his putting stroke. This week he has arrived at a venue where he finished 24 under par last year on his Shriners debut, matching the 72-hole course record, going bogey-free.

Next best bet

Si Woo Kim 25-1

Punters should be going Kim crazy this week, with Si Woo Kim set to also feature on the Shriners leaderboard. Tom and Si Woo paired up together in the Presidents Cup last year for a famous victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele – and the Kims may be together again for the final twoball of the Shriners on Sunday.

Si Woo loves Summerlin, where he finished 15th in 2018, eighth in 2020 and eighth again last year. He won his fourth PGA Tour title in the Sony Open in January, was second in the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, fourth in the Memorial in June, then had a solid FedEx Cup playoffs.

Si Woo's focus then switched to the Asian Games, which for the first time in history professional golfers were allowed to enter. A gold medal at the Asian Games has always meant exemption from the mandatory two years of military service South Koreans must otherwise complete.

Si Woo and Sungjae Im seized this opportunity – the Korean side won the team gold medal at the Asian Games by 25 shots – meaning both are free to concentrate on the PGA Tour without the worry of having to take a two-year career hiatus.

The Asian Games was the week before last and Si Woo should return to the PGA Tour with his game in order and a spring in his step. Preparations for the Asian Games will have been Major-like.

Other selections

Davis Thompson 45-1

Vincent Norrman 40-1

Former world number one amateur Davis Thompson has another excellent opportunity of a maiden PGA Tour title this week. The 24-year-old finished 16th in the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday and has been playing nicely from July onwards.

Thompson carded four rounds in the 60s for 12th place on his Shriners debut last year, then finished runner-up to Jon Rahm in The American Express in January. He could prove the leading American in Vegas this week.

Complete a strong four-pronged attack with Vincent Norrman. Aberg has been hogging all the headlines, but his great friend Norrman won the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour in July, then won the Irish Open on the DP World Tour a month ago.

Norrman followed up with 18th place on his BMW PGA Championship debut last time out, carding rock-solid rounds of 70, 70, 69, 69, and he could upstage his fellow Swede in Vegas. Norrman missed the cut by a shot on his Shriners debut last year, but has returned carrying much more self-belief.

Course guide for the Shriners Children's Open

Course TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Prize money $8.4m ($1.44m to the winner)

Length 7,255 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 144 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Tom Kim (16), Emiliano Grillo (35), Si Woo Kim (40), Adam Schenk (42), JT Poston (43)

Course records - 72 holes 260 Ryan Moore (2012), Webb Simpson (2013), Sungjae Im (2021), Tom Kim (2022) 18 holes 60 JJ Henry (2013), Rod Pampling (2016), Patrick Cantlay (2022)

Course winners taking part Martin Laird (twice), Jonathan Byrd, Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson, Ben Martin, Tom Kim

Time difference Las Vegas is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland



Last week – Sanderson Farms Championship 1 L List (50-1), T2 B Griffin (50-1), L Aberg (12-1), S Stallings (125-1), H Norlander (200-1), T6 M Hubbard (60-1), C Bezuidenhout (90-1), C Yuan (250-1)



Course type Desert



Course overview TPC Summerlin has been part of this event since 1992, but the tournament used to be played over several different tracks. Until 2004, it was a five-round affair which was called the Las Vegas Invitational and the Invensys Classic. Then, under the titles of the Michelin Championship (2004-05), the Frys.com Open (2006-07) and the Justin Timberlake Open (2008-12), it became a four-round, 72-hole event. Prior to 2008, other courses were used in tandem with Summerlin, but after Timberlake became tournament host it has been staged exclusively at Summerlin. It is an easy course for professionals and always serves up a birdiefest



Story of last year Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay had a final-round duel – won by Kim after Cantlay capitulated on the final hole



Weather forecast Sunny and calm for the vast majority of the event, temperatures peaking at 28C



Type of player suited to the challenge Anyone arriving at Summerlin with a cold putter will struggle to stay the pace. Every hole bar the eighth is a solid birdie opportunity in fantastic weather this week and converting putts is crucial



Key attribute Touch

Steve Palmer's Shriners Children's Open key stat

The last two winners have been South Koreans who topped the scrambling statistics for the week

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.