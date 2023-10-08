Steve Palmer's Sanderson Farms Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship

Story so far

Ben Griffin will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, having upstaged the market leaders at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Griffin has raced to 20 under par, firing rounds of 67, 63 and 66, with Carl Yuan alone in second place. Griffin, a 50-1 chance ante-post, is no bigger than 4-7 with 18 holes to play. He tees off alongside Yuan in the final twoball at 7.50pm UK and Ireland time on Sunday.

Griffin, 27, is yet to win on the PGA Tour. He finished third in the Bermuda Championship last year and fourth in the Wyndham Championship. He is a three-time runner-up on the Korn Ferry Tour. Yuan, 26, is also a PGA Tour maiden, but has won once on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Ludvig Aberg, the pre-tournament 12-1 favourite, trails Griffin by six shots. Aberg is tied for eighth place and can be backed at 20-1 to overcome his Sunday deficit for a maiden PGA Tour title.

Sanderson Farms Championship l eaderboard

-20 Ben Griffin

-17 Carl Yuan

-16 Scott Stallings, Henrik Norlander, Luke List

-15 Cameron Champ, Zecheng Dou

-14 Adam Svensson, Ludvig Aberg

Best odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship

4-7 B Griffin, 9 L List, C Yuan, 12 S Stallings, 16 H Norlander, 20 L Aberg, 22 C Champ, 33 Z Dou, 40 A Svensson, 125 bar

Sanderson Farms Championship final-round predictions

Ben Griffin's only main-tour success has come on the Canadian circuit – in the summer of 2018 – and his lack of winning experience means the Sanderson Farms Championship appears a long way from over.

Griffin had a golden chance in the Bermuda Championship last year, leading until the closing stages, and it remains to be seen whether he can keep his nose in front to the clubhouse this time. The North Carolina man is easy to overlook at just 4-7 to get the job done.

There is so much at stake for Griffin and serious nerves seem inevitable. He would get to start his year at Kapalua in the Tournament of Champions, he would qualify for the Masters, he would access other signature events, and, most importantly, he would become a PGA Tour champion having come close to retiring from the sport in the not-too-distant past.

Quirky Chinese player Carl Yuan, who has a technique which makes golf coaches squirm, may not be the biggest threat to Griffin. Racing Post Sport's pre-tournament 125-1 recommendation Scott Stallings is tied for third place, alongside greens-in-regulation machine Luke List.

Former champion Cameron Champ is a short further off the pace, Zecheng Dou is a capable pursuer, while European Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg is still close enough to claim the trophy with a final-round flourish.

Stallings is a best-price 12-1 and hopes can be high for Racing Post Sport followers after his bogey-free Saturday 65. His approach-play has been good and his putting has been exceptional, so if Stallings can keep his drives in play, the Knoxville-based man should go close to victory. He is a three-time PGA Tour champion with only two maidens ahead of him.

Sunday punting preference is to leave the outright alone, hoping that Stallings can at least deliver some place returns. Stallings (12-1), Champ (22-1) and Aberg (20-1) look the best value options for those wishing to play the outright market at this stage.

A twoball treble looks viable with Stallings fancied to boss Henrik Norlander in the penultimate match. Aberg can outgun Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the 7.10pm contest, while another former world number one amateur, Davis Thompson, appeals at a shade of odds-on against Ryan Palmer (5.35pm). The careers of Thompson and Palmer are going in different directions.

