Steve Palmer's Fortinet Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Fortinet Championship

Sky Sports Golf, 11pm Thursday

Best bets

Andrew Putnam to win 3.50pm threeball

2pts 6-5 general

Beau Hossler to win 2.55pm threeball

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Fortinet Championship first-round preview

Emphatic Fortinet Championship favourite Max Homa gets his bid to complete a hat-trick of Silverado Resort titles started early, teeing off at 3.28pm UK and Ireland time in the company of Cameron Champ and Joel Dahmen.

Homa, who will be making his Ryder Cup debut for the United States later this month, will expect to boss that group and is odds-on to outscore Champ and Dahmen. Justin Thomas, the other member of Team USA in the field at Silverado, is a late starter alongside Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia (8.38pm).

American Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson, is in a threeball with K.H Lee and Andrew Putnam, preferring to leave Homa and Thomas alone in their final Cup warm-up outing. Johnson will be massively distracted and Lee is seriously struggling for form, so Putnam appears the pick of the day-one threeball options.

Californian Beau Hossler, who finished last season strongly and will be relishing this home-state gig, can also be trusted to beat Sean O'Hair and Carson Young in the 2.55pm contest.

