Mauritius Open | Golf Betting Tips | The Sweet Spot

Racing Post golf expert Steve Palmer and Jack Reeve team up for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

Last week was a seismic one in the golfing world as Jon Rahm made the move to the LIV Tour. The team talk LIV and the future of the PGA Tour, while they also discuss all the happenings on the course as Louis Oosthuizen won the Alfred Dunhill Championship while Jason Day and Lydia Ko teamed up for success in the Grant Thornton Invitational.

There is only one tournament to look forward to this week and Steve has three selections - two French fancies and an Englishman who is looking to rediscover the winning threat on the DP World Tour.

