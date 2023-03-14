Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Tucson predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Where to watch LIV Golf Tucson

Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Tucson predictions

Paul Casey

3pts each-way 14-1 Hills

Peter Uihlein

1pt each-way 40-1 Coral, Ladbrokes





The LIV Golf circuit is in Arizona for its second event of the season. Charles Howell and his Crushers team dominated LIV Mayakoba last month – a tournament in which the favourites flopped.

Cameron Smith has been lacking sparkle in recent outings. Perhaps the former world number two, who signed for LIV when in his prime, is starting to regret his decision. The Aussie was unable to defend his Sawgrass title last week.

Dustin Johnson, looking out of condition and carrying lots of rust, carded his worst ever LIV score last time out – a closing 78 to finish 37th of 48 runners.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Paul Casey 14-1

LIV Mayakoba provided a $1.8m payday for Paul Casey - $750,000 for being on the winning team and the rest from finishing fourth in the individual contest. The 45-year-old Englishman is loving LIV life.

Casey has finished in the top seven in the last three LIV events – and he was fifth in the Saudi International on the Asian Tour a month ago. The former world number three seems to have put injury issues behind him and is playing rock-solid golf.

His favourite caddie - Johnny 'Long Socks' McLaren - has been coaxed out of retirement, and the pair should bank a fortune together this season. This week seems a golden opportunity.

Casey was a quarter-finalist in the WGC-Match Play at The Gallery in 2007, then won a couple of matches on his return in 2008. He has lived in Arizona for more than 25 years, having settled there after starring for Arizona State University, so this is a home game.

Plenty of LIV stars are seeing The Gallery for the first time this week and Casey's course knowledge is an advantage. He is probably the best prepared player in the field, having had a fortnight of opportunity to practice at a venue which is an hour-and-a-half drive from his house. He loves desert golf, twice winning the Abu Dhabi Championship, as well as the Dubai Desert Classic.

Next best bet

Peter Uihlein 40-1

Former world number one amateur Peter Uihlein has finished second three times on the LIV circuit, most recently in Mayakoba. The 33-year-old, a winner on the DP World Tour and twice a champion on the Korn Ferry, is well suited to The Gallery.

Uihlein's last victory came in the Nevada desert and the classy 33-year-old's latest success may come in the Arizona desert on Sunday.

The Gallery course guide

Course South Course, The Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,469 yards

Par 71 - three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (5), Joaquin Niemann (26), Abraham Ancer (30), Thomas Pieters (42), Talor Gooch (49)

Time difference Marana is seven hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Desert

Course overview The Gallery GC hosted the WGC-Match Play in 2007 and 2008 – won by Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson

Weather forecast Sunny and calm, temperatures peaking at 23C

Type of player suited to the challenge Great weather and a welcoming track should mean a big-hitting powerhouse with a hot putter claims the trophy

Key attribute Touch

