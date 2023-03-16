Racing Post logo
LIV Golf

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Tucson first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the LIV Golf Tucson at The Gallery

Phil Mickelson is delighted to be back in Arizona
Phil Mickelson is delighted to be back in Arizona

Where to watch LIV Golf Tucson

LIV Golf Plus, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Paul Casey to finish in the top ten
3pts Evens bet365

Phil Mickelson top senior
2pts 11-10 bet365

David Puig top Spaniard
1pt 6-1 bet365

Paul Casey-Peter Uihlein forecast
0.5pt 300-1 bet365

LIV Golf Tucson first-round preview

LIV Golf has rocked up down the road from Paul Casey's ranch and the Arizona-based Englishman can have high hopes of featuring on what LIV commentators like to refer to as 'the pylon'.

Leaderboards are known as pylons in the wacky world of LIV Golf and local man Casey should enjoy a more electric atmosphere than usual in LIV Tucson, with family and friends cheering him on. He made the quarter-finals of the WGC-Match Play on the course in 2007 and bet365's even money about a top-ten finish in this week's 48-runner affair seems generous.

Casey has finished in the top seven in the last three LIV events, and this week's assignment suits him better than any of those previous tournaments. He has always been a top-class desert performer.

Phil Mickelson, like Casey, is a graduate of Arizona State University, and Lefty appeals at odds-against for top LIV Tucson senior, which is essentially a match against Graeme McDowell.

Mickelson's maiden PGA Tour title came in Tucson in 1991 and he has won six PGA Tour titles in Arizona. He closed with a 67 in LIV Mayakoba last time out – the fourth-best Sunday score in the event – and this week's layout sets up well for attacking powerhouses such as him.

Phil The Thrill can outgun McDowell, while another former Arizona State star is worth chancing for top Spaniard. David Puig, back in the state where he made his name, should be inspired on familiar terrain and can upset Sergio Garcia and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra in this three-runner section.

Casey will fancy his chances of winning this week, while three-time LIV runner-up Peter Uihlein may end up second again. The Casey-Uihlein straight forecast can be backed at 300-1.

Today's top sports betting stories

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport
Published on 16 March 2023Last updated 13:15, 16 March 2023
