Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Orlando first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Orlando

LIV Golf Plus, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Majesticks to win team event

1pt each-way 28-1 general

Charl Schwartzel top South African

1pt 6-1 bet365

Danny Lee top Australasian

1pt 15-4 bet365

LIV Golf Orlando first-round preview

The LIV Golf circuit has moved to a venue which has never been used for a PGA Tour event, so locally-based players who know the layout a bit better than newcomers could have the edge in LIV Golf Orlando.

Sam Horsfield is the most obvious example. He grew up close to Orange County National and is ultra-comfortable at the Crooked Cat course. He also won a US Amateur Championship qualifier at the neighbouring Panther Lake course in 2014.

Horsfield is on the Majesticks team, who are worth backing at 28-1 to cause an upset in this week's team competition, for which 4 Aces and Fire Balls are the market leaders. The Majesticks quartet of Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood appear the best value options.

Poulter and Stenson, like Horsfield, are based in Orlando, so are playing a home game this week. There is a linksy feel to the track, which former Open champion Stenson will appreciate, in particular, and all four members of the side can be fancied to contribute.

Westwood, the only non-Florida resident in the team, spent three years living in Palm Beach Gardens before moving back to England, and is a former Sawgrass and Bay Hill runner-up.

None of the Majesticks team are in the field for next week's Masters, so full focus on LIV Golf Orlando seems guaranteed. Each-way terms of a quarter the odds, the first three are available.

Taking on two favourites in the 'tops' markets who are struggling for full fitness appeals. Louis Oosthuizen needs surgery on a tendon in his left arm, but it would rule him out for the season, so he is playing on with heavy strapping. His pal Charl Schwartzel looks the value for top South African as 6-1 outsider.

Cameron Smith was labouring with a niggling wrist problem at LIV Golf Tucson, so could be a vulnerable short-price favourite for top Australasian. LIV Golf Tucson champion Danny Lee can be much preferred at the prices.

