Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Orlando final-round tips and best bets
Free golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the final round of LIV Golf Orlando at Orange County National
Where to watch LIV Golf Orlando
LIV Golf Plus, 6.05pm Sunday
Best bets
Brooks Koepka to win LIV Golf Orlando
4pts 4-5 general
Brooks Koepka to beat Sam Horsfield
0.5pt 50-1 bet365
Brooks Koepka to beat Danny Lee
0.5pt 20-1 bet365
Story so far
Brooks Koepka will take a three-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Orlando, having carded back-to-back rounds of 65 at Orange County National's Crooked Cat course.
Koepka, who never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida, will have family and friends cheering his every move on Sunday. He is seeking to become the first LIV player to win for a second time, having got off the mark in Jeddah last year.
Masters punters are wise to the threat posed by an in-form Koepka, who has been shortening all weekend for next week's Augusta showpiece. The four-time Major champion is a best-price 45-1 for the Masters and seems likely to further shorten should he triumph in Orlando.
Leaderboard
-12 Brooks Koepka
-9 Sebastian Munoz
-8 Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
-7 Richard Bland, Matthew Wolff, Danny Lee
-6 Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale, Sam Horsfield, Charl Schwartzel
Best
prices
4-5 B Koepka, 8 S Munoz, 10 M Pereira, 12 P Reed, 20 M Wolff, 25 L Canter, D Lee, 40 bar
LIV Golf Orlando final-round preview
Brooks Koepka has spoken of his desire to play “disciplined golf” in Orlando, “like I do in Majors”, and that attitude is bad news for the rest of the field at Orange County National.
Koepka has admitted he gets “carefree” in regulation events, but is keen to get into a more ruthless mindset before Augusta. With a three-shot Sunday lead after a bogey-free Saturday, expect the leader to keep a tidy scorecard and get the job done.
Sunny, calm conditions are expected for the denouement – Florida weather Koepka has spent his whole life enjoying – and it is difficult to imagine Sebastian Munoz providing the necessary final-round fireworks to trouble Koepka.
Munoz stalled in round two, while others found their A-game. Two lively candidates for charging their way into second place are Sam Horsfield and Danny Lee.
Horsfield, who grew up near this venue and has been hitting his ball with great authority for most of this event, carded eight birdies in a Saturday sizzler. The Florida man will be regretting his poor finish to round one, but from just three shots off second spot, he could play his part in a 50-1 Koepka-Horsfield straight forecast.
Lee, a shot closer to the lead and bursting with confidence after winning LIV Golf Tucson last time out, can also be fancied to finish with a flourish. The Koepka-Lee straight forecast is 20-1.
