Where to watch LIV Golf Orlando

LIV Golf Plus, 6.05pm Sunday

Best bets

Brooks Koepka to win LIV Golf Orlando

4pts 4-5 general

Brooks Koepka to beat Sam Horsfield

0.5pt 50-1 bet365

Brooks Koepka to beat Danny Lee

0.5pt 20-1 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Story so far

Brooks Koepka will take a three-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Orlando, having carded back-to-back rounds of 65 at Orange County National's Crooked Cat course.

Koepka, who never won a PGA Tour event in his home state of Florida, will have family and friends cheering his every move on Sunday. He is seeking to become the first LIV player to win for a second time, having got off the mark in Jeddah last year.

Masters punters are wise to the threat posed by an in-form Koepka, who has been shortening all weekend for next week's Augusta showpiece. The four-time Major champion is a best-price 45-1 for the Masters and seems likely to further shorten should he triumph in Orlando.

Leaderboard

-12 Brooks Koepka

-9 Sebastian Munoz

-8 Mito Pereira, Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter

-7 Richard Bland, Matthew Wolff, Danny Lee

-6 Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Tringale, Sam Horsfield, Charl Schwartzel

Best prices

4-5 B Koepka, 8 S Munoz, 10 M Pereira, 12 P Reed, 20 M Wolff, 25 L Canter, D Lee, 40 bar

LIV Golf Orlando final-round preview

Brooks Koepka has spoken of his desire to play “disciplined golf” in Orlando, “like I do in Majors”, and that attitude is bad news for the rest of the field at Orange County National.

Koepka has admitted he gets “carefree” in regulation events, but is keen to get into a more ruthless mindset before Augusta. With a three-shot Sunday lead after a bogey-free Saturday, expect the leader to keep a tidy scorecard and get the job done.

Sunny, calm conditions are expected for the denouement – Florida weather Koepka has spent his whole life enjoying – and it is difficult to imagine Sebastian Munoz providing the necessary final-round fireworks to trouble Koepka.

Munoz stalled in round two, while others found their A-game. Two lively candidates for charging their way into second place are Sam Horsfield and Danny Lee.

Horsfield, who grew up near this venue and has been hitting his ball with great authority for most of this event, carded eight birdies in a Saturday sizzler. The Florida man will be regretting his poor finish to round one, but from just three shots off second spot, he could play his part in a 50-1 Koepka-Horsfield straight forecast.

Lee, a shot closer to the lead and bursting with confidence after winning LIV Golf Tucson last time out, can also be fancied to finish with a flourish. The Koepka-Lee straight forecast is 20-1.

Follow us on Twitter