Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mayakoba first-round preview and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Best bets

Joaquin Niemann-Abraham Ancer dual forecast

1pt 60-1 bet365

Talor Gooch top American

1pt 7-1 bet365

Sergio Garcia top European

1pt 15-4 bet365

Graeme McDowell top senior

1pt 4-6 bet365

LIV Golf Mayakoba first-round preview

There seems a good chance that LIV Golf will continue to be screened on YouTube for viewers in the UK and Ireland if no last-minute TV deals have been signed behind the scenes before the season's first event at Mayakoba. And the El Camaleon event could turn into a duel between Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer.

With Dustin Johnson playing his first tournament since October's LIV Golf Team Championship – and making his debut at El Camaleon – last year's most successful LIV player seems vulnerable for the 2023 opener. Cameron Smith, meanwhile, missed the cut in the Saudi International last time out and has El Camaleon form figures of MC-42 on the PGA Tour.

Niemann and Ancer, who have featured on PGA Tour leaderboards at El Camaleon and made bright starts to 2023, seem the most likely title contenders. The 60-1 with bet365 about them finishing first and second, in either order, is worth a dabble.

Talor Gooch, accurate from tee to green and hungry for dollar, is well suited to the El Camaleon assignment and appears the best value option for top American. Johnson, who skipped the Saudi International with back problems, looks a short-price favourite to oppose in that market.

Sergio Garcia remains a superb driver and should also feature on the leaderboard at some stage this weekend. Garcia looks solid in the top European market, with Thomas Pieters making his LIV debut at a track he will probably dislike. The Belgian has not competed at El Camaleon before whereas Garcia finished seventh at the track two years ago.

Graeme McDowell, a former El Camaleon champion who is in decent nick, is much preferred to Phil Mickelson in the top senior market. The 4-6 about McDowell seems a fair price.

