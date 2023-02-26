Where to watch

LIV Golf Plus app, 6pm Sunday

Best bets

Talor Gooch to win LIV Golf Mayakoba

2pts 2-1 Hills

Story so far

American duo Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch are tied for the lead going into the final round of LIV Golf Mayakoba, with Charles Howell a shot behind in third.

That trio have separated themselves from the chasing pack in an event where the market leaders have failed to make an impact. Dustin Johnson is tied for tenth place, six shots off the pace, Cameron Smith is 13th, while Joaquin Niemann is 16th and has an eight-shot Sunday deficit to overcome.

The final round is at 6pm (shotgun start), with the players out in threeballs.

Leaderboard

-9 Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch

-8 Charles Howell

-6 Paul Casey, Branden Grace

Best prices

2 T Gooch, 7-2 P Uihlein, 9-2 C Howell, 8 P Casey, 12 B Grace, 20 bar

Final-round preview

LIV Golf Mayakoba has been a wild ride for the punting community, with 26 shots separating first place from last in the 48-runner, no-cut, 54-hole event, and the big names failing to sparkle.

Dustin Johnson and home hero Abraham Ancer will just about feel they still have a winning chance from six shots behind, but it seems like one of the circuit's lesser-lights will be enjoying a moment in the limelight.

Talor Gooch is well suited to the El Camaleon assignment – an accurate player able to find fairways and greens at this tight and fiddly layout – and the 31-year-old Oklahoman can grind his way to a maiden LIV title.

Gooch won the RSM Classic at the end of 2021, closing with a 64 for a three-shot success, and he will probably not need to shoot anything close to that for victory in Mexico. Some moderate breeze is forecast for round four.

Ancer and Matthew Wolff seem likely lads to make a charge from deep on the board, but the top three have probably got enough in hand to repel them. Gooch to edge Peter Uihlein and Charles Howell, with Wolff and Ancer just behind is the Sunday prediction.

Ancer can be backed each-way at 6-1 for top Rest of the World, starting three shots behind leader Branden Grace. Each-way terms are a fifth the odds, the first three. The Saudi International champion is two behind Carlos Ortiz and one behind Marc Leishman.

Follow us on Twitter