Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Best bets

Sam Horsfield to win threeball

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Eugenio Chacarra top-20 finish

2pts 10-11 bet365 , Hills

LIV Golf Jeddah first-round preview

Sam Horsfield has suffered with injury and illness at the Saudi International in the past, but the Englishman is fighting fit for his visit to Royal Greens this week and should do himself justice in LIV Golf Jeddah.

Horsfield missed seven LIV events after hip surgery, returning for LIV Chicago at the end of September, so he brings freshness as well as form to Saudi Arabia this week. He looks a juicy price to win his first-round threeball against Matt Jones and Phil Mickelson.

All the LIV threeballs tee off at 10.15am UK and Ireland time (shotgun start) and Horsfield will relish this tournament more than most. A share of 14th place in LIV Chicago was an encouraging comeback and even better can be expected at Royal Greens.

Horsfield's bare form figures in the Saudi International are unattractive – including withdrawals in the last two years – but in both of those events he carded a strong round one before health issues curtailed his week. He opened with a 64 in 2022 and a 67 last year.

Jones has failed to post a top-ten finish in his last ten LIV events and only two top-20s all season. Mickelson has achieved precious little since finishing tied second in the Masters in April. He finished 45th of 48 in Chicago.

Another non-outright investment which appeals is Eugenio Chacarra to finish in the top 20. Chacarra won LIV Bangkok last year, as well as an Asian Tour event in Scotland this summer, proving himself an adept global performer.

Chacarra appears to be a rising star of the sport, improving all the time, and the 23-year-old Madrid man can be expected to feature on the Jeddah leaderboard at some stage. He finished 25th last year.

