Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Greenbrier predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 6.15pm on Friday

Where to watch LIV Greenbrier

Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Greenbrier predictions

Patrick Reed

3pts each-way 14-1 general

Talor Gooch

2pts each-way 16-1 general

Joaquin Niemann

2pts each-way 16-1 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Plenty of former PGA Tour stars are returning to a venue they know well this week, as the LIV circuit arrives at the Old White, which hosted the Greenbrier Classic for many years.

A resurgent Cameron Smith, who won the last LIV event at the Centurion Club, is a short-price favourite to follow up at LIV Greenbrier. Smith won LIV London despite some loose driving, though, and that club could get him in trouble at the Old White.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Patrick Reed 14-1

A nine-time PGA Tour champion with a solid record in the Greenbrier Classic can claim an overdue maiden LIV title this week.Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, can thrive at a venue which has small greens. He is a magician around the dancefloors and his scrambling ability may prove decisive this week.

Reed has posted four top-five finishes on the LIV circuit this year, finishing runner-up to Smith at Centurion. His lack of driving distance is not a signficant handicap at this venue.

Next best bet

Talor Gooch 16-1

The star of the 2023 LIV season appears to be underrated in the market again. Talor Gooch signed for LIV in his prime and has been rewarded for that decision with incredible riches. He won in Adelaide, Singapore and Andalucia, and may gain a first LIV victory in his homeland on Sunday.

Gooch, one of the most accurate players in this field, made his Greenbrier debut in 2018. Coming into that event, he had missed five cuts in a row on the PGA Tour, but he finished 21st in the Greenbrier to highlight his affection for the layout.

Five years later, with his mantelpiece becoming increasingly weighed down by trophies, Gooch appears one of the most likely champions.

Other selection

Joaquin Niemann 16-1

Complete a three-pronged each-way attack at similar prices with the last man to win the Greenbrier on the PGA Tour – Joaquin Niemann. That 2019 event was his maiden PGA Tour title – a six-shot romp in which the Chilean youngster showed off just how good he could become.

Niemann's full Old White form figures are 29-5-1, so at a young age he quickly showed his liking for the track. At the age of 24 this week, eager for a first LIV title, this seems a golden opportunity. He has had a top-ten finish in three of the last five LIV events.

The Old White course guide

Course Old White, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,292 yards

Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (8), Brooks Koepka (13), Joaquin Niemann (44), Patrick Reed (50), Abraham Ancer (71)

Course winners taking part Danny Lee, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann

When to bet By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Time difference West Virginia is five hours behind the UK & Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Old White staged the Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour from 2010 through 2019. There was no event in 2016 due to flooding. Every event at this flat, fairly straightforward resort course had a winning score of double-figures under par

Weather forecast Hot, humid and calm, with thunderstorm potential on Friday

Type of player suited to the challenge The layout lends itself to precise operators, with tree-lined fairways and relatively small greens

Key attribute Accuracy

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport