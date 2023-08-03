Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Greenbrier first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Greenbrier

LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Thursday

Best bets

Branden Grace top South African

2pts 5-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Danny Lee top-ten finish

1pt 100-30 Coral, Ladbrokes

Talor Gooch & Joaquin Niemann dual forecast

0.5pt 160-1 bet365

Patrick Reed & Joaquin Niemann dual forecast

0.5pt 125-1 bet365

Patrick Reed & Talor Gooch dual forecast

0.5pt 125-1 bet365

LIV Greenbrier first-round preview

There is some thunder in the air for day one of LIV Golf Greenbrier, so punters need to keep an eye out for potential changes to the tee-times, but the organisers are planning to get the event started at 1.15pm local (6.15pm UK and Ireland).

Birdies should be plentiful for those who find fairways and greens, and Branden Grace may prove to be the steadiest South African performer over the next three days.

The four-runner top South African market features two course debutants – Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel – who may need time to settle in this three-round sprint. Neither Grace or Louis Oosthuizen made an impact in their previous visits to this venue on the PGA Tour, but at least they have some competitive experience.

In terms of recent consistency Stateside, Grace has the edge. In the last two LIV events staged in the States, Grace has finished third in Tulsa and second in Washington DC. He started the season with third place in LIV Mayakoba.

Oosthuizen, who has been struggling for fitness all year, still shows short flashes of his class, but he withdrew during the Masters because of injury and has been planning to have surgery on his elbow at the end of the season.

Danny Lee said one of the main reasons he joined LIV Golf was that he knew he would get the chance to play the Old White again. Lee's only PGA Tour title came in the 2015 Greenbrier Classic. Thrilled to be back at this course, the New Zealander looks a healthy price at 100-30 for a top-ten finish.

Lee won his first LIV title in Tucson in March. He is on the same LIV team as Kevin Na (the Iron Heads), who is also a PGA Tour champion at the Old White, so Lee will feel this could be a hugely profitable week.

Outright fancies Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Joaquin Niemann can be combined in three dual-forecast wagers. Reed, who takes regular family vacations at the Greenbrier resort, is particularly at ease at this venue.

