Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Chicago predictions and free golf betting tips

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Chicago predictions

Bryson DeChambeau

4pts each-way 12-1 bet365

Eugenio Chacarra

1pt each-way 80-1 Hills

David Puig

1pt each-way 66-1 Hills

The LIV Golf circuit has rolled back into Illinois for the second edition of LIV Chicago – and bookmakers are expecting Cameron Smith to repeat his success of 12 months ago. The Aussie is clear favourite, but will he be lacking focus?

Smith followed his LIV London victory with 35th place in LIV Greenbrier. Having won LIV Bedminster a month ago, perhaps another lacklustre post-win performance is in the offing from a player who has admitted to occasionally getting “lazy” in practice since joining LIV.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1

The 8-1 Smith can be resisted in favour of the bigger odds about a resurgent Bryson DeChambeau. The powerhouse produced stunning weekend rounds of 61 and 58 to win LIV Greenbrier at the start of August – a 21-under-par 36-hole masterclass which proved the 2020 US Open champion was back to his imperious best.

DeChambeau, who turned 30 last weekend, is an eight-time PGA Tour champion. The first of those victories came in Illinois – in the John Deere Classic – and he is back in the Prairie State this week bursting with confidence.

DeChambeau won LIV Greenbrier by six shots and many Americans believe he should be on their Ryder Cup team for next week's clash with Europe. Big Bryson is the sort of character who would love to further highlight his controversial omission by winning again the week before the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau finished 17th in the strokeplay section of the 2015 Western Amateur Championship at Sugar Grove, missing out on the matchplay element by the narrowest of margins, then he was eighth in LIV Chicago last year. He had fitness and form issues 12 months ago, but posted his best result of the LIV campaign at Sugar Grove.

This time, the cocksure Californian tees up full of self-belief. He was fourth in the US PGA in May, nearly won LIV Andalucia in July, dominated Greenbrier in August, and should take some stopping at Sugar Grove.

Next best bet

Eugenio Chacarra 80-1

Rising star Eugenio Chacarra was the second-best amateur in the world when he took the plunge into the pro ranks, opting for instant riches from LIV, and he won LIV Bangkok by three shots last October.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, inconsistent but gifted, won on the Asian Tour last time out. Chacarra beat Matt Jones in a St Andrews Bay Championship playoff which lasted ten holes. The victor was six under par for the playoff holes, showcasing his free-flowing swing.

Chacarra played as an amateur at Sugar Grove in the 2021 Palmer Cup, winning all four of his matches, despite being on a team which was beaten heavily. He was 21st in last year's LIV Chicago.

Other selection

David Puig 66-1

Another Spanish youngster who joined LIV fresh from starring in college is David Puig, who should soon enjoy a maiden LIV success. He was 12th in LIV DC in May, qualified for the US Open and finished 39th, came through regional qualifying for the Open, and was seventh in LIV Andalucia.

With form figures of 4-14-11 from his last three Asian Tour starts, it is clear the 21-year-old is getting more comfortable and more dangerous. Puig played on the same Palmer Cup team as Chacarra in 2021, winning three of his four matches.

Sugar Grove course guide

Course Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,401 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives, 11 par-fours, four par-threes

Field 48 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Brooks Koepka (15), Joaquin Niemann (56), Patrick Reed (58), Mito Pereira (74), Abraham Ancer (84)

Course records - 54 holes 203 Cameron Smith (2022) 18 holes 63 Dustin Johnson (2022)

Course winners taking part Cameron Smith

When to bet By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Time difference Illinois is six hours behind the UK & Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Jerry Rich-designed Sugar Grove opened in 1999 as an ultra-private and exclusive members club. The 2009 Solheim Cup was staged there, along with numerous elite amateur events, including the 2017 NCAA Championship and the 2021 Palmer Cup, before the first LIV Chicago last year. Two giant par-threes and two enormous par-fives are a feature of this long, hilly, tree-lined layout, where a lake, lagoons and a creek are in play, and there are numerous blind tee shots

Story of last year Cameron Smith beat Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein by three shots, with Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann filling the places

Weather forecast Sunny and calm for the vast majority of event, temperatures peaking at 25C

Type of player suited to the challenge This is a long, tough, demanding layout which is intimidating for short hitters

Key attribute Power

