Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 2.15am on Friday morning (shotgun start)

Where to watch LIV Golf Adelaide

Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 2.15am on Friday morning

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide predictions

Patrick Reed

2pts each-way 16-1 general

Cameron Smith will be the centre of attention when the LIV Golf circuit goes down under for the first time this week, but it is debatable whether he is playing well enough to enjoy the spotlight.

Smith, who finally slipped outside the top five of the world rankings last week, has failed to sparkle since winning the Australian PGA Championship at the end of November. He flopped in the Australian Open, missed the cut in the Saudi International, has failed to contend in any LIV events this year and tied for 34th place in the Masters last time out.

A sell-out Aussie crowd will be desperate to see Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones or Jediah Morgan contend for the LIV Golf Adelaide title, but home advantage may not be enough of an edge. Perhaps the atmosphere will inspire the Open champion to produce his best, but Smith fails to set the pulse racing at just 10-1.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Patrick Reed 16-1

The last laugh belonged to Patrick Reed at Royal Melbourne in the 2019 Presidents Cup and the resilient Texan can upset the locals again by upstaging the Aussies at Grange Golf Club.

Reed suffered a torrent of abuse when representing USA in Melbourne the week after appearing to improve his lie in a bunker at the Hero World Challenge. The vitriol peaked on the Saturday when Reed's caddie was involved in an altercation with an Aussie fan and was banned from the remainder of the event.

Webb Simpson was a weak partner for Reed in the pairs matches, but when the 2018 Masters champion teed up for the Sunday singles he was like a man possessed. Reed birdied the first three holes, went six up through seven holes against a bewildered CT Pan, and helped his country claim a come-from-behind success.

Reed showed in that Cup singles romp how suited he is to this style of golf. He is a genius with wedge in hand – an elite scrambler – and that is the most important club in the bag at a firm, fast layout like Grange.

The touch and control of Reed can prove decisive and he has arrived full of confidence, having followed second place in the Dubai Desert Classic with fourth spot in both LIV Golf Orlando and the Masters, where he battled manfully as a short driver on a long, soft course.

Grange course guide

Course Grange Golf Club (composite of East and West courses), Grange, South Australia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 6,946 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (6), Joaquin Niemann (25), Abraham Ancer (36), Brooks Koepka (39), Patrick Reed (44)

Time difference South Australia is nine and a half hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Greg Norman renovated the East course in 2012, attempting to mirror the legendary tracks on the Melbourne sandbelt. Healthy rough has been growing on both the East and West from February onwards

Weather forecast Sunny and pleasant, with temperatures peaking at 23C, and light breezes throughout

Type of player suited to the challenge A firm and fast test suits excellent wedge players and those with magic hands on and around the greens

Key attribute Touch

