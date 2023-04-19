Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Adelaide first-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Adelaide at Grange GC
Where to watch LIV Golf Adelaide
LIV Golf Plus app, 2.15am Friday
Best bets
Phil Mickelson top-20 finish
3pts 10-11 bet365
Abraham Ancer top Mexican
3pts 5-6 bet365
LIV Golf Adelaide first-round preview
Phil Mickelson rolled back the years in the Masters last time out, outscoring everyone in the final round, closing with a 65 which meant a share of second place.
Phil The Thrill could not disguise his satisfaction with his performance at Augusta. It meant so much to him for so many reasons and the enigmatic left-hander can build on his Masters heroics by finishing in the top 20 in LIV Golf Adelaide.
Mickelson could be a lively outsider for the title given his Masters brilliance, which he insists did not come out of the blue. Lefty reported that his practice form has been excellent – and that he had just not been able to score in tournaments due to a lack of focus. With his appetite for competition back – and another course to get his creative juices flowing this week – Mickelson could be a Grange GC dangerman.
Finishing in the top 20 in the 48-man field should be within the compass of a revived Mickelson, while Abraham Ancer is preferred in a 5-6 your-choice top Mexican market. Ancer, who won the 2018 Australian Open by five shots and starred in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, seems much better suited to this week's assignment than compatriot Carlos Ortiz.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport