Where to watch

LIV Golf Plus, 2.45am Sunday morning

Best bets

Abraham Ancer without Talor Gooch

1pt 7-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Story so far

LIV Golf Adelaide was a sell-out event – Greg Norman and his pals were beaming like Cheshire cats in the build-up – but Talor Gooch appears to have turned the tournament into a damp squib with an incredible performance.

Gooch has carded back-to-back 62s at Grange Golf Club and will take a ten-shot lead into the final round. The 31-year-old joined LIV at the peak of his powers – he was one of the first to sign – but he is yet to get off the mark on the breakaway circuit.

Gooch, a pre-tournament 25-1 chance, is no bigger than 1-50 for victory, so the hordes of Australians who bought tickets hoping to see Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones or Jed Morgan claim the trophy, seem set for disappointment.

The action resumes at 2.45am UK and Ireland time and the vast majority of the punting community will have turned their attention to the 'without Gooch' market.

Leaderboard

-20 Talor Gooch

-10 Charl Schwartzel, Pat Perez, Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale

-9 Dean Burmester, Anirban Lahiri, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner, Phil Mickelson-8 Peter Uihlein, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed

Best prices

1-50 T Gooch, 40 B Koepka, 66 A Ancer, 80 L Oosthuizen, 100 C Smith, C Tringale, 125 bar

LIV Golf Adelaide final-round preview

Talor Gooch does not have any LIV silverware in his locker – and he won only once on the PGA Tour – but his trademark accuracy should assure that he retains a healthy advantage deep into the back-nine Sunday.

If this event gets close, Gooch could still be toppled – he closed with a 76 when contending in LIV Golf Mayakoba in February. But his lead is so enormous that it seems unlikely that he will feel much pressure until extremely late, if at all.

Punting preference is to surrender on the outright market, hoping that pre-tournament pick Patrick Reed can threaten the places from two shots off second place, and concentrate instead on the 'without Gooch' market.

Reed made up for a humdrum first round with a Friday 65 and is worth considering at 14-1 in the without Gooch betting, but Abraham Ancer is two shots ahead of Reed and seems the most sensible option.

Ancer loves his trips to Australia, having won the 2018 Australian Open by five shots before ending up joint top scorer in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. A Friday 65 has given the Mexican a share of second place and he can be backed at 7-1 in the without Gooch market.

Ancer has not banked a juicy cheque for a while – after winning the Saudi International on the Asian Tour in February his LIV campaign has been disappointing – so he can be trusted for 100 percent focus through 18 holes.

Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka may be less invested in this tournament once his winning chance has gone, so Ancer, Reed and Cameron Smith may emerge as the trio to tuck in behind Gooch.

