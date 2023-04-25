Racing Post LIV Golf Singapore predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 3.15am Friday

Where to watch LIV Golf Singapore

Stream live on LIV Golf Plus from 3.15am on Friday

Ian Wilkseron's LIV Golf Singapore predictions

Peter Uihlein

1pt each-way 22-1 general

Patrick Reed

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Click here to add to your betslip with bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The LIV Tour heads from Australia to the Sentosa Golf Club, which has played host to the Singapore Open for the last 15 years, for its fifth event of the campaign.

Talor Gooch will be looking to build on last week's victory in Adelaide, while Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter will be seeking to improve their records as previous course winners at Sentosa.

Ian Wilkerson's top tip

Peter Uihlein 22-1

Dustin Johnson had a firm grip on the inaugural LIV individual competition, but Peter Uihlein is at the head of affairs this year after a string of consistent performances.

He finished second in the final get-together of 2022 in Jeddah and has been in fine form during the new campaign, finishing in the top-ten in each of 2023's four tournaments.

Uihlein has scored 68 or better in ten of his last 12 LIV rounds and his big-hitting could be an asset this week, particularly if the anticipated rain arrives.

Next best bet

Patrick Reed 14-1

Patrick Reed got his LIV season off to a slow start, but things have come together in the last month and the American looks poised to add to his trophy haul before long.

After a couple of efforts that could be considered indifferent by his standards, things came together for Reid in Orlando when he finished third, the same position he occupied in South Australia last week.

In between, he played well to finish fourth at the Masters and there is little doubt that his game is in the right place.

Reed wore a baseball cap with his LIV team 4 Aces logo at Augusta and we should expect a full-on effort in support of his team-mates, who include Uihlein, as they look to stretch what is already a commanding lead in the lucrative team competition.

Sentosa Golf Club course guide

Course Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,406 yards

Par 71– three par-fives; 11 par-fours; fourpar-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (8), Joaquin Niemann (26), Abraham Ancer (37), Brooks Koepka (39), Patrick Reed (46)

Course records - 72 holes 266 Jazz Janewattananond (2019 Singapore Open), Matt Kuchar (2020 Singapore Open) 18 holes 61 Gonzalo Fernandez Castano (2011 Singapore Open)

Course winners taking part Sergio Garcia (2018 Singapore Open), Ian Poulter (2009 Singapore Open)

When to bet By 3.15am on Friday

When to watch Live on Live Golf Plus from 3.15am on Friday

Time difference Singapore is seven hours ahead of the UK & Ireland

Last week – LIV Adelaide 1 T Gooch (25-1), 2 A Lahiri (33-1), T3 P Reed (16-1), C Smith (10-1), C Tringale (n/a), P Perez (n/a)

Format 54 holes strokeplay

Course type Parkland

Course overview The city of Singapore provides a stunning backdrop while the fairways are generous. Numerous bunkers and water hazards have to be avoided on the course, which hosted the Singapore Open from 2005 to 2022

Weather forecast Significant rain is anticipated on all three days

Type of player suited to the challenge Players of this quality should be able to go low, but longer drivers may be at an advantage if the forecast wet weather hits hard

Key attribute Power

Spotlight insight

Peter Uihlein has finished in the top ten in six of his last seven LIV Tour events

Follow us on Twitter