Steve Palmer's Thailand Classic second-round preview and free golf betting tips

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30am on Friday

Best bets

Dan Bradbury to win 5.02am threeball (7-4), Nicolai Hojgaard to win 5.24am threeball (5-4), Takumi Kanaya to win 6.19am threeball (29-20)

1pt treble bet365

Thailand Classic second-round preview

Sami Valimaki and Martin Simonsen tied for the lead after the first round of the Thailand Classic, both cruising round Amata Spring in eight under par.

Valimaki, who finished runner-up in the Singapore Classic last week, could be backed at 33-1 ante-post to go one better in Thailand. A bogey-free start has seen the flying Finn become 11-2 favourite.

Second-round threeball punters are pointed towards Dan Bradbury (5.02am UK and Ireland time), Nicolai Hojgaard (5.24am) and Takumi Kanaya (6.19am), a trio who can be put in a treble which pays more than 14-1.

Nicolas Colsaerts bemoaned his opening round in the Sky Sports commentary box, explaining how much he hated the experience of his 73, while Richard Mansell mentioned during last week's Singapore Classic how he is struggling to maintain energy levels after a busy start to his year. Mansell dropped five shots in his final five holes of round one. The ever improving Bradbury is the preferred option in the 5.02am group.

Hojgaard is making easy birdies due to his ball-striking form, carding six in round one, and is preferred to Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Bjorn (5.24am), while Kanaya should improve on his Thursday 72.

The Japanese ace, who won in Oman on the Asian Tour last week in a field containing Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, is being underrated against Dale Whitnell and Tapio Pulkkanen (6.19am).

