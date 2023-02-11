Where to watch

Best bets

Tom McKibbin to win the Singapore Classic

1pt each-way 12-1 general



Tom McKibbin to win 1.29am threeball

1pt 15-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Story so far

Jeunghun Wang and Alejandro Del Rey are tied for the lead going into the final round of the Singapore Classic – the Korean and the Spaniard reaching 14 under par through 54 holes.

Wang, who won three DP World Tour titles early in his career but is winless for more than six years, was a pre-tournament 100-1 chance. The 27-year-old is 100-30 with 18 holes to play.

Del Rey has shortened from 200-1 to 9-2. Richard Mansell, a DP World Tour maiden, is alone in third place and also a best-price 9-2.The final threeball of Wang, Del Rey and Mansell is scheduled to tee off at 1.51am UK and Ireland time on Sunday morning.

Robert MacIntyre, the pre-tournament favourite, missed the cut by five shots.

Leaderboard

-14 Jeunghun Wang, Alejandro Del Rey

-13 Richard Mansell

-12 Tom McKibbin, Nathan Kimsey, Sami Valimaki, Marcel Schneider

-11 Andy Sullivan, Paul Waring, Matthieu Pavon

Best prices

100-30 J Wang, 9-2 R Mansell, A Del Rey, 11 S Valimaki, M Schneider, 12 T McKibbin, N Kimsey, 22 M Pavon, A Sullivan, 25 P Waring, 40 S Jamieson, 45 J Brun, 55 G Forrest

Final-round preview

The Jeunghun Wang of old is made for the Classic Course at Laguna National – and the Seoul man could be about to prove the new version is up to the task in the Singapore Classic.

Wang, blessed with a magic short-game, made a barnstorming start to his DP World Tour career, winning the Hassan Trophy from a sponsors invitation in 2016, then following up with the Mauritius Open title, before a 2017 Qatar Masters success.

All of those victories have come in tight finishes – two playoffs and one shot – so Wang used to have a heady mix of class close to the hole and bundles of bottle.

The main question for punters mulling over the final round of the Singapore Classic is: Has the 2016 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year rediscovered something close to his best?

Much has gone on since Wang last won on the DP World Tour, not least 18 months of military service. Korean golfers know that they need to do something exceptional to avoid mandatory service for their country. Wang, a former world number 39, got no special treatment, doing nothing but physical training and shooting guns until his release last July.

With no golf for 18 months, Wang has had to rebuild his game, but he is probably fitter than ever before. It will be fascinating to see whether vintage Wang tees up for the final round in Singapore or whether the career disruption has done lasting damage.

Wang was third in the 2015 World Classic at the Classic Course – one of few in the field with positive course experience. That edge has clearly helped him early, but with three rounds under their belt, Wang's rivals should have an understanding of the layout going into Sunday.

All things considered, 100-30 is not quite juicy enough to justify a Wang investment, given the amount of dangers close behind. It would be such an emotional and career-stabilising victory for Wang that Sunday nerves seem inevitable.

Alejandro Del Rey is a Tour maiden, as is Richard Mansell, who has let some good chances slip in the not-too-distant past, so the preferred tactic to a hearty bet on Wang is a smaller one on Tom McKibbin, who has been in the thick of things throughout.

Unlike other maidens around him on the leaderboard, McKibbin is free of scar tissue, knowing that he has decades to enjoy himself on the DP World Tour and probably the world's other elite circuits. The 20-year-old Northern Irishman is clearly good enough to compete at this level already – and silverware seems almost inevitable.

McKibbin fell in love with the Classic Course on Thursday, opening with a 64, and he has stayed in contention amid the wet, stop-start conditions. This big-hitter may be ready for a closing gallop on a long, soft track favouring long drivers like him.

From only two shots behind, 12-1 seems generous given the potential of McKibbin, and he could set the clubhouse lead from the third-from-last group on the tee (1.29am UK and Ireland time). McKibbin also appeals to win his threeball against Matthieu Pavon and Paul Waring.

