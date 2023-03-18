Best bets

Thriston Lawrence to win the SDC Championship

1pt 14-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Story so far

DP World Tour fans have been left frustrated by a lack of TV coverage of this week's SDC Championship, so punters will have to follow a marathon Sunday online.

Strong winds on Friday meant play was abandoned for the day extremely early, so tournament organisers have been trying to catch up. Going into Sunday, the leading duo has completed only 13 holes of round three.

Kristian Krogh Johannessen is tied at the top with Matthew Baldwin at 11 under par. Johannesen, a pre-tournament 125-1 chance, and Baldwin, available at 150-1 ante-post, are both chasing a maiden DP World Tour title. Both have won once on the Challenge Tour.

The third round will resume at 6am UK and Ireland time, with the final round following soon afterwards. Strong breezes are set to return for round four.

Leaderboard

-11 Matthew Baldwin (49 holes), Kristian Krogh Johannessen (49)

-9 Jens Dantorp (50), Daniel Brown (54), Joost Luiten (54)

-8 Thriston Lawrence (54)

Best prices

11-4 K K Johannessen, 3 M Baldwin, 13-2 J Luiten, 10 J Dantorp, 12 D Brown, 14 T Lawrence, 20 bar

SDC Championship final-round preview

Plenty of birdies should be on offer early on Sunday morning, with calm, sunny weather forecast, and many of them may come from Thriston Lawrence and Joost Luiten.

The two DPWT maidens leading the way obviously have five holes of round three left to advance their score, but Lawrence and Luiten are teeing off at 8.41am local time (6.41am UK and Ireland) and can get their final round completed before the worst of the winds arrive.

Kristian Krogh Johannessen and Matthew Baldwin may extend their lead initially, but the pair look set to conclude their final round when winds are raging again on the Eastern Cape.

All things considered, Lawrence and Luiten, both established DPWT champions, look the pair to concentrate on. At the prices, Lawrence at 14-1 appeals most. The South African has slowly but surely eased his way into the thick of things with back-to-back 68s and looks extremely dangerous from only three shots off the pace. He can arrive at the track fresh for round four and could easily be the man to set a competitive clubhouse lead.

Lawrence has won three times on the DPWT, most recently the South African Open just before Christmas, and he will fear nobody on this leaderboard.

