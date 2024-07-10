- More
Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the Scottish Open at Renaissance Club
Racing Post Members' Club subscribers will get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
Get 50% off your first three months of Members' Club by selecting Ultimate Monthly and entering code ULTIMATEGOLF at checkout. Click here to join today, get Steve's tips and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.
Steve's tournament preview selections have resulted in profit in 20 of the last 23 years and for those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inDP World Tour
Last updated
- Steve Palmer's free Scottish Open predictions & golf betting tips - can he follow up last week's 25-1 winner?
- Steve Palmer's free BMW International Open predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Italian Open predictions & golf betting tips
- KLM Open predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Scandinavian Mixed predictions & free golf betting tips
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals
- Steve Palmer's free Scottish Open predictions & golf betting tips - can he follow up last week's 25-1 winner?
- Steve Palmer's free BMW International Open predictions & golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Italian Open predictions & golf betting tips
- KLM Open predictions and free golf betting tips
- Steve Palmer's Scandinavian Mixed predictions & free golf betting tips
- England free bets & bonuses: grab up to £365 + get three 50-1 odds boosts for tonight's Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 semi-final
- Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals